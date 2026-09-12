Michigan and Oklahoma Players Clash in Heated Brawl After Controversial Hit

Michigan and Oklahoma players shoved and grabbed at each other in a pile near the sideline early in the third quarter Saturday, adding a flashpoint to a Week 2 game at Michigan Stadium that stayed ugly right to the end.

The scuffle started with 12:02 left in the third quarter, with the Wolverines ahead 10-0. ESPN College Football posted screenshots of the kerfuffle and wrote, "We've got a scuffle at the Big House."

Michigan and Oklahoma players involved

We've got a scuffle at the Big House 😳 pic.twitter.com/5uurF9yLeV — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 12, 2026

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers, who wears No. 81, stood in the middle of it. Three Michigan defenders were right there with him: safety Rod Moore Jr. (No. 1), safety Chris Bracy (No. 7) and linebacker Troy Bowles (No. 18). Officials pushed into the group to pull players apart while Sooners in white jerseys ran over from their sideline.

Why did Rocky Beers frustrate Michigan?

Michigan Wolverines safety Rod Moore (1) tackles Oklahoma Sooners tight end Rocky Beers (81) during the first quarter at Michigan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beers spent the afternoon working the middle of the field against the same defenders who ended up in that pile. The sixth-year player, who came to Norman from Colorado State, caught 6 passes for 94 yards. That led every receiver on the field and matched the highest receiving total of his career.

His biggest play set up the tying points. With Bracy in coverage, Beers caught a pass over the middle and turned it into a 43-yard gain before Jyaire Hill brought him down at the Michigan 40. Moore had tackled him on an earlier catch, and Bowles led the Wolverines with 9 tackles while working that same part of the field.

Michigan kept handing yards back. Hill drew an unnecessary roughness flag that moved the Sooners off their own 1-yard line. Then defensive end Dom Nichols was called for a face mask on quarterback John Mateer that wiped out a 9-yard sack and gave Oklahoma a first down. Tate Sandell's 34-yard field goal capped the 8-play, 83-yard drive and tied the game at 10 with 11:49 left.

Oklahoma vs Michigan final score

Michigan Wolverines players and fans celebrate after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan won 17-10 to move to 2-0. Nate Marshall sacked Mateer on the last snap as the clock ran out, dropping Oklahoma to 1-1.

Bryce Underwood ran 38 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter, and Trey Butkowski added a 40-yard field goal for a 10-0 halftime lead. Mateer answered with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Mackenzie Alleyne at 8:30 of the third. After Sandell tied it, Hill picked off Mateer and returned it 24 yards to the Oklahoma 6, and Jordan Marshall scored from a yard out to put Michigan up 17-10 with 7:53 to play.

The flags never stopped. Michigan finished with 11 penalties for 90 yards, and Oklahoma took 9 for 76. Oklahoma outgained the Wolverines 289-263 but went 3 of 13 on third down and lost the ball twice. Michigan sacked Mateer 3 times and held him to 17 of 33 passing. The win gave Michigan its first win over Oklahoma, after losses in the 1976 Orange Bowl and 24-13 in Norman last September. Pretty incredible the lack of history between two of college football's biggest bluebloods.