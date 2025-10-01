Mike Greenberg reveals his No. 1 pick if NFL draft were held today
The rise of Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has been one of the defining storylines of the college football season. His steady play, composure in tight moments and consistency in production have vaulted him to the center of the national conversation. On Wednesday’s episode of ESPN’s Get Up, host Mike Greenberg declared that if the NFL draft were held today, Moore would be the first player taken.
The comment came during a discussion with analyst Jordan Rodgers, who has been outspoken about Moore’s skill set and early-season performance. Rodgers praised Moore’s ability to deliver the football with precise placement, emphasizing how he puts the ball where only his receivers can get it. He also pointed to Moore’s composure against Penn State as proof of his growing status as one of the best quarterbacks in college football. Greenberg followed with the bold statement that Moore, despite his youth, is already the top prospect in the country.
Moore’s performance in Oregon’s double-overtime win at Penn State has become the centerpiece of this evaluation. In front of more than 111,000 fans clad in white, the Ducks leaned on their sophomore quarterback to deliver on the road. Moore’s throws to Dierre Hill Jr. and Jamari Johnson in key moments powered Oregon to a 30-24 victory, their 23rd straight regular-season win.
It was a statement performance that underlined why so many analysts, including Rodgers and Greenberg, view him as a player ready for the next level.
Oregon’s Win at Penn State Showcased Dante Moore’s Poise
Oregon’s win in Happy Valley was about more than just a number in the standings. The Ducks entered one of the most intimidating environments in college football and left with their 12th consecutive Big Ten regular-season win. Their defense held Penn State in check early, but it was Moore’s calm execution that pushed Oregon through late.
Moore threw an eight-yard touchdown to Hill in the third quarter to give the Ducks a 10-7 lead, then guided a 10-play drive capped by Jordan Davison’s fourth-quarter touchdown run that stretched the lead to two scores.
Penn State battled back behind Drew Allar, who found Devonte Ross for two fourth-quarter touchdowns that forced overtime. Moore responded again, leading Oregon downfield in the extra period before Thieneman’s interception sealed the game.
Head coach Dan Lanning credited the team’s persistence, noting that the decisive takeaway was the final blow in a battle of attrition. For Moore, it was another reminder of his ability to handle pressure, deliver accurate throws and lead a team against one of the nation’s most talented defenses. That performance has amplified the conversation around his potential as the top overall draft pick.
Moore’s Emergence Fuels Oregon’s Championship Hopes
Moore’s breakout season has done more than raise his draft stock. It has also positioned Oregon as one of the frontrunners in the national championship picture.
Through five games, Moore has thrown for more than 1,200 yards with 14 touchdowns and only one interception, producing at a completion rate near 75 percent. His efficiency has helped Oregon’s offense thrive despite losing several key starters before the season began.
Rodgers pointed out that Moore’s ball placement separates him from other quarterbacks, explaining how he gives receivers extra opportunities by throwing away from defenders. Greenberg added that Moore’s youth and polish make him unique among current prospects. That combination of traits has put him at the center of Heisman discussions and at the top of draft boards.
Moore’s story is still being written in Eugene. After transferring from UCLA and redshirting last season, he has quickly become the face of Oregon football. His ability to guide the Ducks through adversity, including the hostile environment at Penn State, has proven he is more than just a talented passer. He is a leader capable of driving a championship run.
The Ducks will return to action Oct. 11 when they host the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium.