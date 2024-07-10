Mike Gundy clarifies remarks on Ollie Gordon, DUI
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy got some attention at Big 12 Media Days when making remarks not only about Cowboys football star Ollie Gordon and his DUI arrest, but adding context that led some to believe that the coach himself had driven under the influence in the past.
Not long after, Gundy took to social media to correct the record and clarify what he meant.
"My intended point today at Big 12 media days was that we are all guilty of making bad decisions," Gundy said on X. "It was not a reference to something specific."
That something specific referred to comments Gundy made about Gordon's DUI in which he noted, "I've probably done that a thousand times in my life."
"I looked it up on my phone: what would be the legal limit? In Oklahoma, it's .08. And Ollie was 0.1. So I looked it up and it was based on body weight," Gundy said in his original comments.
"Not to get into the legal side of it, but I thought, really, two or three beers, or four. I'm not justifying what Ollie did. I'm telling you what decision I made. I thought, I've probably done that a thousand times in my life. Which is fine. So I got lucky. People get lucky...
Gundy added: "... Ollie made a decision that he wishes he could've done better. But when I talked to Ollie, I told him, 'You're lucky. You got out light because you make a lot of money to play football.'"
But after those words went viral, Gundy said reference to his personal experience was just to making bad decisions in general, not any bad decision in particular.
Gordon will not be suspended for his DUI arrest and will not miss time during football season, although Gundy did make a reference towards the Cowboys tailback facing an internal punishment.
Gordon was arrested on June 30 on suspicion of driving under the influence and there was some speculation around whether he would miss games as a result.
Oklahoma State placed third in the Big 12 preseason media rankings with 14 first-place votes, behind Kansas State and current favorite Utah, and is a serious contender to earn a berth in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff this season.
Gordon ran for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, ranking No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, among all players in college football.
