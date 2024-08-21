Missouri football's Theo Wease arrested, released: report
Missouri Tigers football player Theo Wease was arrested on Tuesday as he did not appear for a court case dating back to a ticket he got for not wearing his seat belt back in May, according to Boone Co. (Mo.) jail records.
Wease, who was originally cited in Lexington, Mo., in May, was then released on a $10 bond.
Wease was arrested at 12:57 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. According to court records, he had a court date set for May 15 after he was issued the ticket on Feb. 9 for failure to wear a seat belt.
The sixth-year wide receiver was not the person cited for what originally caused the traffic stop in Lexington, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Wease first emerged as a five-star wide receiver prospect who originally signed with Oklahoma before transferring to Missouri before the start of the 2023 football season.
A year ago, Wease caught 49 passes for 682 yards and scored six touchdowns, all career-high marks as Missouri won 11 games including the Cotton Bowl.
In tandem with returning wide receiver Luther Burden, Wease is expected to emerge as one of quarterback Brady Cook's key targets for the Tigers in 2024.
