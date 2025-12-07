Most upset fan bases after final College Football Playoff field revealed

As the College Football Playoff field is released, some fans are pumped up and full of anticipation-- but some are full of four-letter words. The CFP committee might not be the most popular folk in the world in South Bend, Indiana or Nashville, Tennessee, or Provo, Utah right now. There's no shortage of angry college football fans.

The biggest issues were inconsistency of the CFP Committee. Alabama didn't have a massive conference title game count against them, but BYU did. The 3-loss Tide are a common complaint among teams that missed the CFP. Additionally, weekly CFP rankings ended up meaning absolutely nothing. Head-to-head games didn't matter until they suddenly did. The whole idea of the weekly rankings is probably not worth keeping.





None of this makes the angriest college football field bases feel any better. Here's a quick rundown of the venting from some of those convinced that the CFP committee did them wrong.

Notre Dame

After an 0-2 start, Notre Dame won 10 in a row and was consistently ranked inside the CFP field. Until the final information came out, when an inactive Miami team jumped an inactive Notre Dame team. Doesn't make sense? Tell Irish fans about it.

They bungled Notre Dame entirely



Notre Dame was ranked inside the top 10. They outscored their final 2 opponents 119-27 and fall 2 spots and miss the playoff



We needed to decide back in week 2 when they started 0-2 whether or not they deserved to be in the playoff. Committee… — JaguarGator9 (@JaguarGator9NFL) December 7, 2025

Absurd



Notre Dame lost two very close games to playoff teams and trucked everyone else



Bama got manhandled yesterday. Had fewer rushing yards in 4 hours than I had sitting on my couch. — Sickayall 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@Sosickayall) December 7, 2025

ESPN got their way. ESPN owns the playoffs (even though they sell off 2 games because the NFL pays them more...). ESPN lobbied all week for the SEC and ACC, the 2 networks that they are financially tied to. They chose.

Don't bother with a committee when ESPN makes the call. — dave (@bigbeast155) December 7, 2025

Vanderbilt

The 10-2 Commodores didn't even get strong consideration for the Playoff while an Alabama team that struggled late and lost one more game strolled in. Add in a Miami team that lost to SMU and Louisville and you've got some disgruntled Commodore fans on Sunday.

Comparing College Football Playoff Contenders:



Strength of Schedule:

-Vanderbilt 22

-Notre Dame 42

-Miami 44



Strength of Record:

-Vanderbilt 11

-Notre Dame 13

-Miami 14



How could anyone justify not putting Vanderbilt in the playoff over the other two?



pic.twitter.com/xHbOnfNfh8 — SEC Numbers Guy (@secnumbersguy) December 2, 2025

What’s the most prestigious bowl game that’s not part of the College Football Playoff? Give us Vanderbilt & Notre Dame… — Scott Pannier (@scottpannier) December 7, 2025

Playoff thoughts:



Notre Dame dont deserve shit. You cant lose your only 2 big games, run a scrub schedule then expect in.



Bama should be out after that non performance.



BYU and Vanderbilt should be in ! — Antony Fitzpatrick #OnePride #SpireiteForLife (@SpireiteFitzy) December 7, 2025

BYU

There's another angry pocket of college football fans in Provo, Utah. BYU lost only two games all season-- both to Texas Tech. After watching Alabama NOT get punished for an ugly SEC championship game loss, BYU fans might have expected the same treatment from the CFP committee. If so, they're pretty disappointed now.

Alabama loses 3 games, gets blownout twice, loses 2 of their final 4…doesn’t drop one spot



BYU loses 2 games all season, both to the same team, who is one of THE BEST in the country…gets dropped out of the playoff entirely



eSECpn has officially killed this sport. There is no… pic.twitter.com/tBePn2fEVH — SeminOLD School (@SeminOLDschool) December 7, 2025

i was excited about watching the college football playoff. but now i am not. byu earned a playoff spot but it was stolen from them. — jayhawk lasso (@jaylassoku) December 7, 2025

INSANE…



What the CFP committee just said is that if BYU would have just skipped the Big12 Conference Championship Game, they would be in the playoff.



How does that make sense?



The system is broken. — Taylor Puffer (@tpuffer18) December 7, 2025

Texas

The Longhorns were looking at a tough sell with three losses. But with a win over Texas A&M and a beatdown over Texas (as well as a one-score loss to Ohio State), there were still some Texas fans who had high hopes for the Longhorns. If so, they're disappointed now. One of the most common arguments is that Group of Five teams should be out (certainly not two of them) and power conference squads like the Horns should benefit.

It’s not the bball tourney, JMU can’t compete. Boise State basically ruined the playoff because they had a good team out of nowhere 15 or so yrs ago and everyone was like “oh we have to include these small schools”….ND should be in and Vandy or Texas pic.twitter.com/j43Unc3Z21 — Apollo (@_Apollo_14) December 7, 2025