Most upset fan bases after final College Football Playoff field revealed
As the College Football Playoff field is released, some fans are pumped up and full of anticipation-- but some are full of four-letter words. The CFP committee might not be the most popular folk in the world in South Bend, Indiana or Nashville, Tennessee, or Provo, Utah right now. There's no shortage of angry college football fans.
The biggest issues were inconsistency of the CFP Committee. Alabama didn't have a massive conference title game count against them, but BYU did. The 3-loss Tide are a common complaint among teams that missed the CFP. Additionally, weekly CFP rankings ended up meaning absolutely nothing. Head-to-head games didn't matter until they suddenly did. The whole idea of the weekly rankings is probably not worth keeping.
None of this makes the angriest college football field bases feel any better. Here's a quick rundown of the venting from some of those convinced that the CFP committee did them wrong.
Notre Dame
After an 0-2 start, Notre Dame won 10 in a row and was consistently ranked inside the CFP field. Until the final information came out, when an inactive Miami team jumped an inactive Notre Dame team. Doesn't make sense? Tell Irish fans about it.
Vanderbilt
The 10-2 Commodores didn't even get strong consideration for the Playoff while an Alabama team that struggled late and lost one more game strolled in. Add in a Miami team that lost to SMU and Louisville and you've got some disgruntled Commodore fans on Sunday.
BYU
There's another angry pocket of college football fans in Provo, Utah. BYU lost only two games all season-- both to Texas Tech. After watching Alabama NOT get punished for an ugly SEC championship game loss, BYU fans might have expected the same treatment from the CFP committee. If so, they're pretty disappointed now.
Texas
The Longhorns were looking at a tough sell with three losses. But with a win over Texas A&M and a beatdown over Texas (as well as a one-score loss to Ohio State), there were still some Texas fans who had high hopes for the Longhorns. If so, they're disappointed now. One of the most common arguments is that Group of Five teams should be out (certainly not two of them) and power conference squads like the Horns should benefit.
Joe is a journalist and writer who covers college and professional sports. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. His last book, A Fine Team Man, is about Jackie Robinson and the lives he changed. Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum show and numerous other television and radio shows. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments with Saturday Down South and still loves telling the stories of sports past and present.