Punches thrown after CFP national championship between Indiana-Miami

Moments after completing one of the greatest seasons in college football history, an Indiana Hoosiers player found himself playing defense against Miami star Mark Fletcher in some post-game fisticuffs.

Tempers flared momentarily from Fletcher’s end as the Hurricanes running back appeared to throw a punch at Indiana offensive lineman Tyrique Tucker as both teams poured onto the field following the end of the national championship game.

Miami's Mark Fletcher Jr. and Indiana's Tyrique Tucker had to be separated after the CFP National Championship game. pic.twitter.com/pXja5LtGt8 — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2026

It remains unclear exactly what caused the incident, aside from Fletcher’s general frustration at coming close but not being able to hold off the Hoosiers with the national title on the line.

Both players eventually had to be separated from each other and were escorted back to their respective team sidelines after the brief incident.

Fletcher gave the Hurricanes a chance

Fletcher was largely responsible for helping Miami get in position to beat Indiana.

The Hurricanes’ star rusher helped get his team back in the matchup in the second half after a sluggish start.

He ran for a 57-yard touchdown to put Miami on the board in the third quarter, and the national championship game remained close thereafter before the Hoosiers ultimately profited off a special teams gaffe and a late score to complete the victory.

Fletcher was integral in Miami’s offensive effort on the night, carrying the ball 17 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the first tailback to rush for over 100 yards in a game against the Indiana defense all season.

He was crucial in the Hurricanes’ plan to keep up with Indiana’s team of destiny all night, but ultimately Fernando Mendoza and Company proved unstoppable.

Hoosiers proved too much

Mendoza was responsible for what became the game-winning play in the fourth quarter of action, when on a 4th & 5 he rumbled through several would-be Miami tacklers and landed in the end zone on a highlight-reel play to put the Hoosiers up, 24-21.

Indiana later added a field goal to extend the lead to six, but the Hurricanes had a chance to make history of their own with a late touchdown drive with veteran quarterback Carson Beck at the helm in a potential legacy moment.

Instead, Beck’s final pass in college football was an interception that finally allowed the Hoosiers to run out the rest of the game clock and seal its first-ever national championship, completing a run for the ages.

Beck finished 19 of 32 passing for 232 yards and a touchdown with an interception while Malachi Toney had 122 yards and a touchdown play in the losing effort.

