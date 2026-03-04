Nation's No. 13 Recruit Announces Top 5 Schools

With spring, the class of 2027 in college football recruiting are making big plans. There aren't many commitments, but several top recruits are trying to narrow down laundry lists of scholarship offers, pick a few favorite schools, and potentially set some late spring/summer official visits.

That's the case for one of the nation's top defensive line recruits, Chicago standout David Folorunsho. Folorunsho is one of the big risers in the recruiting class, jumping almost 300 spots in Rivals' most recent rankings to the No. 13 prospect in the nation and the second-best defensive lineman in the nation. The 6'4", 280 pound defensive lineman is sorting out his recruitment in light of the new attention he's receiving. He recently told Rivals' Hayes Fawcett a top five schools he's looking to officially visit.

Folorunsho's Official Visit Destinations

NEWS: Elite 2027 DL David Folorunsho is set to take Official Visits to these 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 285 DL is ranked as the No. 13 Recruit (No. 2 DL) in the 2027 Rivals300https://t.co/vmahwqDtDy pic.twitter.com/zHl3M4WarI — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 3, 2026

Rivals' in-house predictions have strongly connected Folorunsho with Notre Dame. Folorunsho took an unofficial visit to Notre Dame last summer and is slated to return again in April for a second unofficial visit, but has now added the Irish to his list of schools to officially visit. It's worth noting that Folorunsho's high school coach at St. Patrick High in Chicago is former Notre Dame standout Tom Zbikowski.

Folorunsho apparently hasn't visited Missouri yet, but he's got the Tigers included in his list of schools for official visits. He likewise hasn't yet made a trip to Miami, but the Hurricanes have gained enough momentum to also make the list of schools for official visits. The other less local possibility is Penn State, similarly a school that Folorunsho hasn't visited but which has drawn his attention.

On the other hand, Folorunsho took an unofficial visit to Indiana at the end of January, just after the Hoosiers won the CFP title. He's now planning to visit Indiana officially, as the Hoosiers combine a strong program and relative proxymity to Folorunsho's home.

Other Teams Trying to Get Involved

There's still a little uncertainty, as 247sports has Folorunsho scheduled to take an official visit to Purdue. Purdue wasn't in the list Folorunsho discussed with Hayes Fawcett. He could still take an unofficial visit to Purdue, as he did in November, but recruits are limited to five official visits. Likewise, Folurnsho has indicated intent to make an unofficial visit to Michigan.

Both recruiting sites agree that Folorunsho is heading to Missouri on June 5th and Indiana on June 19th. The questionable Purdue intelligence says Folorunsho is making an official visit there on May 29th.

Whatever the details are, the recruitment of David Folorunsho looks likely to run strong throughout the summer. With five finalists getting official visits and several powerful programs trying to sneak in the picture, Folorunsho figures to have a wild recruiting cycle.