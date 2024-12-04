National Signing Day 2024: College football recruiting live tracker
College football once again embarks on its annual Early Signing Period, when most of the nation’s premier high school recruits put their name on the dotted line and sign with a school.
The signing period is always a time when hope springs eternal for schools and prospects, especially those coming out of a tough season and hoping to build the sport’s next dynasty.
This year, the three-day signing period lasts from Wed., Dec. 4 through Fri., Dec. 6, giving high school players time to sign with schools earlier than ever in college football’s recruiting calendar.
The NCAA moved up the signing period by about two weeks, allowing incoming freshmen to handle their business before the transfer portal opens on Dec. 9.
Here’s what you need to know as the nation’s most impactful recruits make their announcements on where they’ll play their college football careers.
National Signing Day 2024 live updates
Oregon flips Cal quarterback
Oregon handed Cal a major blow after flipping four-star, No. 8 ranked quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele on the first day of the early signing period after he was pledged to the Golden Bears since the summer.
-
Ducks flip 5-star corner
Within the span of a few minutes, Oregon pulled off another massive flip, taking No. 2 cornerback and No. 11 ranked overall recruit Na’eem Offord right from under Ohio State’s nose.
Offord bulks up an Oregon back seven that also includes Brandon Finney and Dorian Brew, giving Dan Lanning three game-changing cornerbacks en route to a likely top-five class in 2025.
-
Alabama secures No. 1 quarterback
Five-star quarterback Keelon Russell is heading to the Crimson Tide, giving Kalen DeBoer the top-ranked signal caller in the 2025 cycle.
The former Elite 11 MVP is completing 72 percent of his passes for 2,652 yards with 52 touchdowns against just 2 interceptions through 12 games in high school this year.
-
Latest on top-ranked OT David Sanders
The latest playoff bracket has Ohio State hosting Tennessee in a first-round game, but right now it’s apparently Bucks vs. Vols when it comes to this elite prospect.
Something to watch here as the nation’s No. 1 ranked offensive tackle doesn’t appear to be making his decision on Wednesday, according to 247Sports recruiting director Tom Loy.
Sanders has been committed to Tennessee since back in August, but has been considering Ohio State in recent weeks after taking a visit to Columbus a few weeks ago.
He was expected to be in attendance for Ohio State’s game against Michigan last week, but did not show at the Horseshoe for the matchup.
As it stands now, most insiders still contend Sanders will eventually land with the Vols, and perhaps as soon as this week, but it’s worth watching if the Buckeyes can pull off what would be a major flip.
-
Julian Lewis signs with Coach Prime
No. 5 ranked quarterback Julian Lewis made it official by signing with Colorado, giving Deion Sanders his successor to Shedeur Sanders when the latter departs for the NFL.
Lewis is an important gain for the Buffaloes after having originally committed to USC, but backed out of that decision in November as the Trojans endured their midseason struggles.
-
Husan Longstreet signs with Trojans
Even as USC suffered the loss of Lewis, it gained another key addition, as 5-star quarterback Husan Longstreet signed with the program on Wednesday.
Longstreet initially committed to USC on the same day Lewis decommitted, and is sticking with the program in 2025.
In 10 games as a senior in high school, the quarterback has 1,708 yards passing with 19 touchdowns, running for 494 yards and 6 additional scores.
-
Ohio State beats Georgia for 4-star RB
Ryan Day and the Buckeyes went head-to-head with Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs over four-star running back Anthony Rogers and came out on top, flipping the No. 205 player to OSU.
Rogers is the third back to sign with Ohio State in the 2025 cycle, joining Bo Jackson and Isaiah West.
He was the longest-tenured Alabama recruit in this class before pulling out of that pledge in November and getting major interest from Georgia and Ohio State.
-
Cornhuskers flip Sooners pledge
Nebraska flipped four-star wide receiver Cortez Mills from Oklahoma on the first day of the early signing period.
Mills, a native of Florida, had been committed to the Sooners since July.
-
Kansas State keeps elite TE
Linkon Cure, the top-ranked player from the state of Kansas and the No. 1 tight end in the nation this cycle, is sticking with the Wildcats.
That’s after there was some speculation that he could flip to Oregon after he took a visit there early this month, but instead remains as one of Kansas State’s top recruiting gains, ever.
-
Longhorns flip LSU defensive back
Kade Phillips, the No. 7 ranked cornerback in the 2025 class, backed away from his previous commitment to LSU and switched to the Longhorns, an important gain.
-
Aggies snag 5-star wideout
A few days from the heartbreak of losing to the rival Longhorns, Texas A&M made a big win on the trail, earning the pledge of 5-star wide receiver Jerome Myles.
Myles is the top-ranked player from Utah and was present for the big game against Texas, decommitting from USC after the experience and banking on the Ags instead.
-
Texas gets Michael Terry
The near-consensus No. 1 ranked athlete in the 2025 class and No. 8 overall prospect from the Lone Star State, Terry chose the Longhorns over Nebraska.
-
Ohio State signs Tavien St. Clair
A big get for the Buckeyes, who need to plan for their post-Will Howard future, earning the pledge of Tavien St. Clair.
He’s the No. 7 ranked quarterback in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite, and joins Julian Sayin, the ex-Alabama transfer, as the other 5-star signal caller on the roster.
-
Texas signs 5-star trio
A very strong start for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns, signing three of their highest-ranked prospects: top-ranked safety Jonah Williams, No. 4 wide receiver Kaliq Lockett, and No. 4 defensive lineman Landon Jackson, all five-star recruits.
-
Ole Miss flips ex-Alabama pledge
Caleb Cunningham, the No. 2 ranked wide receiver and consensus five-star prospect, had signed with the Crimson Tide, but that was before Lane Kiffin went to work.
Kiffin got Cunningham to flip the wide receiver to the Rebels, a major win for the program.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams