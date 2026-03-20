NCAA Announces Major Change to Targeting Rules Before College Football Season

The NCAA has officially modified its approach to one of the most debated penalties in college football. Starting with the upcoming season, the Division I FBS Oversight Committee has approved a one-year trial that removes the automatic carryover suspension for first-time targeting offenders.

Under the previous structure, any player flagged for targeting in the second half of a game was required to sit out the first half of the following contest.

The new rule allows a first-time offender to play in the next game regardless of when the foul occurred. This shift addresses years of complaints from coaches who felt the previous punishment was often disproportionate to the infraction.

The change follows a high-profile incident during last season’s College Football Playoff semifinals. Miami defensive back Xavier Lucas was forced to miss the first half of the national championship game due to a targeting call, leading Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal to describe the penalty as unjustly administered.

NCAA eliminates automatic suspensions for first-time targeting fouls

This move by the NCAA serves as a significant compromise between player safety and the logistical realities of rosters. By removing the mandatory carryover for a first offense, the committee acknowledges that not all targeting fouls are malicious or egregious.

This change prevents situations in which a team's defensive rotation is compromised in a subsequent game by a single official's judgment call.

While the carryover suspension is gone for initial fouls, the 15-yard penalty and in-game ejection remain in place to maintain a deterrent against hits to the head and neck area. The tiered system now shifts the heavy consequences toward repeat offenders.

A second targeting disqualification in a single season will trigger a first-half suspension for the next game, while a third offense results in a full-game ban.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal argues with a referee against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This new structure also introduces a more robust appeals process. Conferences can now appeal a second offense to the NCAA’s national coordinator of football officials. This review can include the player's first targeting foul to ensure the record is accurate before a suspension is upheld.

This layer of oversight provides programs with a formal path to contest calls that could impact their depth charts in critical conference or playoff matchups.

Beyond targeting, the committee aligned college rules more closely with the NFL by adopting a fair catch kick rule. This allows teams to attempt a field goal from the spot of a fair catch. Additionally, offensive pass interference was reduced from 15 yards to 10 yards.