Clemson is rewarding football coach Dabo Swinney with a 10-year, $115 million contract extension, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

The new pact places Swinney second nationally in pay among college football coaches, as measured by average annual value, behind only Nick Saban of Alabama.

The Clemson Board of Trustees approved Swinney’s new pact Thursday morning, securing the services of their longtime coach for the foreseeable future. Swinney initially took over as head coach at Clemson in an interim role from Tommy Bowden during the 2008 season. He officially was promoted to the head coaching role following the 2008 regular season.

Since then, all Swinney has done is become the most successful football coach in school history. He boasts a 151–36 career record (.807) with two College Football Playoff national championships. Swinney is 7–1 in ACC Championship Games and 11–7 in postseason bowl games.

More CFB Coverage:Get your seats to Clemson Tigers games with SI Tickets

The new pact, which runs through the 2031 season, will pay Swinney an average of $11.5 million annually. Only Saban, who signed a contract extension in August, earns more at $11.7 million per year. Georgia’s Kirby Smart, who signed a contract extension in July, ranks third at $11.25 million annually.

Swinney, 52, trails only Frank Howard in career wins at Clemson. Howard won 165 games with the Tigers, but he amassed that total over 30 seasons (1940–69). Swinney could equal that total as soon as late this season, his 15th as coach of the Tigers, if Clemson reaches the CFP national championship game.

Swinney originally came to Clemson as wide receivers coach in 2003 under Bowden. He added the title of assistant head coach in ’07 and ultimately took over for Bowden after the Tigers started 3–3 in ’08.

This year’s Clemson team, ranked No. 4 nationally in the coaches poll and No. 5 in the AP poll, opened with a 41–10 win over Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Monday night and plays host to FCS member Furman on Saturday.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Clemson coverage, go to All Clemson.