Nebraska football pledge Trae Taylor apologizes for hat toss at commitment ceremony
It was a shot heard round the Big Ten, when four-star 2027 quarterback prospect Trae Taylor looked ready to commit to Illinois, but instead hurled the Illini hat to one side and donned a Nebraska cap instead, dramatically pledging to the Cornhuskers.
That definitely ruffled some feathers at Illinois, including from quarterback Luke Altymer, but Taylor took to social media to offer his apology for what happened.
“I did want to film this video to apologize to Illini nation,” Taylor said.
“Throwing the hat the way I did during my commitment is not the way I want to be perceived and I know that was very disrespectful. I really just want to get on here and say that that’s not who I am. That’s not the way I want to be known as. The moment got to me a little bit and I just want to say sorry.
“I’m grateful for all the support that Illini nation has brought to me and the coaching staff.”
At his commitment ceremony, Taylor put an Illinois hat on his head and said he wanted to “stay home and go to Illinois” before flinging the blue cap to one side.
“[corn] ball, no pun intended,” Altymer responded in a now-deleted X post, clearly not pleased with Taylor’s emphatic bait and switch.
However it went, Taylor represents an important recruiting gain for Matt Rhule and Nebraska.
The quarterback is considered the No. 3 player at his position and the No. 40 overall player in the country in the 2027 class, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
