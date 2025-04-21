NFL scouts say Jalen Milroe is 'greatest' QB runner they've seen
Jalen Milroe’s draft stock appears to be rising in the last few days before the 2025 NFL Draft, as scouts continue to heap praise on the former Alabama quarterback.
Known for his dual threat ability, Milroe is getting rave reviews from several NFL insiders who believe he could be the best mobile quarterback they’ve ever scouted.
“Several coaches and scouts told me as I was making calls about all these quarterbacks, is Jalen Milroe is the greatest runner of the football they’ve ever evaluated at the quarterback position,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said.
He added: “Not Lamar Jackson... Jalen Milroe is the best runner that they’ve ever seen.”
Milroe is considered the No. 73 overall player in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to the most recent Sports Illustrated Big Board player rankings.
The conversation around Milroe has picked up recently after it was revealed by The Athletic that the former Alabama signal caller received a personal invitation to the NFL Draft, kicking off some speculation that he could ultimately emerge as a first round selection.
Names like Cam Ward from Miami, or Shedeur Sanders from Colorado, and Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss tend to dominate the NFL Draft big boards when it comes to draft analysts and scouts.
But Milroe is never far behind in those conversations, currently ranked as the consensus No. 4 quarterback in the 2025 draft class, according to an average of the top draft projections.
That promise follows a productive career at Alabama where Milroe established himself as one of the most consistent dual-threat players at the position in college football over the last few years.
Milroe has a prospect grade of 6.14 out of 8, according to NFL.com’s draft analysis, rated as a “good backup with the potential to develop into a starter.”
Milroe was third in FBS with 10 yards per pass attempt and seventh with 15.2 yards per completion during the 2023 season, and led Alabama with 12 rushing touchdowns.
Last season, he once again led the Crimson Tide with 726 rushing yards and was eighth nationally with 20 rushing touchdowns, setting a school single-season record.
