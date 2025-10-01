NFL scouting director sounds alarm on Arch Manning after disappointing start
After a disappointing start to the 2025 season, Texas QB Arch Manning has disappointed and confused plenty of fans, but also NFL personnel. According to a report from Bruce Feldman at The Athletic, an anonymous NFL scouting director has also weighed in on Manning's continued 2025 issues and expressed his concern.
NFL concerns
Manning entered the season as the de facto top QB prospect in the nation and a strong contender for the No.1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. But his early season struggles are obvious to all. According to Feldman, an NFL scouting director noted, "He's talented, but he needs to get rid of what's going on with him." The source further stated that he "didn't know if it's all mental."
Arch's issues
Manning's 61.3% completion rate is next-to-worst among qualifying SEC quarterbacks and 90th among FBS passers. He has also had a pair of games with under six yards per pass attempts-- yes, that includes the opener against a tremendous Ohio State defense, but it also includes an 11-for-25 for 114 yards snorefest against UTEP in Week 3.
Texas is 12th in the SEC in third-down conversions (35.9%) and next to worst in both red-zone conversions and red-zone touchdown conversions. For that matter, Texas's 34 10+ yard completions on the season ranks 13th in the SEC.
Manning came into 2025 as a super-prospect off a combination of hype and impressive production in admittedly limited action. After an electrifying prep career at Newman High in New Orleans, Manning was the universal No. 1 QB in the 2023 recruiting class. He played only a few snaps in 2023, but saw significant action in 2024 after an early injury to starter Quinn Ewers. Manning passed for nearly 600 yards and four touchdowns in starts against Louisiana-Monroe and Mississippi State. Manning saw spot action for the rest of 2024, but didn't attempt a pass after the Florida game on November 9th.
Manning's early 2025 struggles have drawn substantial attention, with suggestions ranging from an injury to something akin to the yips. But as October brings the Longhorns into SEC play, starting with Florida in Week 6, everyone from fans to NFL personnel are watching for something more.