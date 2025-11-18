Steve Sarkisian names ‘very dangerous’ SEC college football team
Steve Sarkisian is in his fifth season as Texas' head coach, following prior head coaching jobs at Washington (2009-2013) and USC (2014-2015), as well as stints as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at USC, Alabama, and the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.
His head‑coaching resume includes a career record above .600 and bowl appearances at multiple stops, including a trip to the College Football Playoff semifinal a year ago (Texas lost 28-14 to Ohio State).
However, despite entering the season, the team currently sits at 7-3 (4-2 SEC) and No. 17 in the AP Top 25, just outside the CFP picture.
With just two games remaining, every win is crucial, and first up comes Arkansas in a big rivalry game in Austin.
Sarkisian spoke about the upcoming matchup on Monday, referring to the Razorbacks as “very, very dangerous.”
“We've got a great opportunity here, the last two weeks of the season and see what happens. And that first opportunity is this Saturday at home at DKR (Texas Memorial Stadium).”
“It's great to be back again. We've only had the one home game here at the start of November for about a month and a half. So to be back home against a longstanding rival in Arkansas is something I know our players are excited about.”
“The idea is everyone's going to want to talk about all of the other stuff surrounding the team and the season and what might and this might; our focus is on what we can control,” Sarkisian added. “And what we can control is our preparation and our play this Saturday against a very, very dangerous Arkansas.”
Georgia beat Texas 35-10 in Athens on Saturday, with quarterback Gunner Stockton accounting for five TDs while the Longhorns were held to just 23 rushing yards on the day.
The Razorbacks, meanwhile, come in on an eight-game losing skid and a 2-8 overall record (0-6 SEC).
However, offensively, the Razorbacks are averaging 470 yards (13th in the country) and 34.0 points per game; their defense is allowing 32.3 points and 426.5 yards per game.
Despite the losing record, Arkansas has been in multiple high-scoring shootouts this season, including a 41-35 loss to Ole Miss on Sept. 13, a 45-42 loss to Texas A&M on Oct. 18, and a 38-35 loss to Mississippi State on Nov. 1.
Texas is the heavy 9.5-point favorite, but Arkansas carries a dangerously explosive offense, as Sarkisian noted.
Beating Arkansas would secure bowl placement and preserve at-large playoff positioning, ease late-season pressure and carry momentum into the regular-season finale at Texas A&M.
A loss, meanwhile, would likely eliminate realistic CFP hopes and close out a disappointing season that began with genuine championship aspirations.