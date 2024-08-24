Nick Saban denies he, Kirk Herbstreit were involved in Florida State's playoff snub
There's been plenty of boos and the like directed at Kirk Herbstreit and Nick Saban on the set of ESPN's College GameDay, namely from Florida State fans who are still angry after their undefeated team was snubbed in last year's College Football Playoff in favor of Saban's Alabama team, and a decision that Herbstreit appeared to agree with at the time.
Speaking in his new role as an analyst, Saban took a moment to say that neither he nor Herbstreit had anything to do with the Seminoles not making the national semifinal.
"I got 1,000 phone calls when we got in the playoff," Saban said.
"[Herbstreit] didn't have anything to do with them not getting in the playoff, and I didn't, either. We both got hammered... I'm glad we got in, and they probably should have got in, too, but t least we won't have that situation this year."
Those comments might have been directed at remarks made by Florida State athletic director Michael Alford, who this offseason alleged that ESPN, or elements within it, knew that the Seminoles didn't make the playoff before anyone else did.
Saban's right about one thing: we won't have to worry about an undefeated conference champion not making the playoff after the format was expanded to 12 teams.
As part of that expansion, the selection committee will guarantee a spot to conference champs from the Power Four and one from the Group of Five going forward.
