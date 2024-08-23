Nick Saban reacts to alleged Lane Kiffin quote from book
After a salacious quote attributed to Nick Saban about Lane Kiffin went viral recently, the former Alabama coach claims he never said any such thing about his ex-assistant.
Pat McAfee brought up the quote, which is included in a new book focused on college football, in which Saban is alleged to have threatened to fire his agent for convincing him to hire Kiffin.
“I never made a quote about Lane Kiffin, so it wasn’t from me,” Saban said.
The quote in question, published in “The Price: What It Takes to Win In College Football’s Era of Chaos” by Armen Keteyian and John Talty, purportedly stemmed from a phone call in which Saban directed his anger at agent Jimmy Sexton after Kiffin confronted the Bama coach in a meeting.
“That son of a bitch,” Saban allegedly said of Kiffin to the agent, according to a review of the book. “I’m going to fire you, Jimmy, for ever talking me into hiring that narcissistic prick.”
Kiffin is credited with helping open up the Alabama offense during his short time with the school from 2014 to 2016, and since then has been head coach at FAU and currently at Ole Miss.
Now, Saban has only positive things to say about his former assistant.
“I’m telling you, Lane is one of the best play callers in the country,” Saban said.
“I mean, he did a great job for us when he was with us, always knows what to call next. He can take advantage of a defense as well as anybody.”
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams