Nick Saban addresses if he'll take over Lee Corso headgear picks on College GameDay
Lee Corso will step away from College GameDay after making one more appearance to start the 2025 football season, leaving the fate of his famous “headgear picks” an open question for the program going forward.
Will they continue to make the picks? And if so, who will make them?
Nick Saban sounds like he doesn’t want to be the one who takes up that mantle.
“I hope not,” Saban said during an appearance last week on The Rick Burgess Show.
The host admitted he didn’t see Saban in that role.
Saban replied: “I don’t either. But that’s probably not my decision.”
For his part, College GameDay host Rece Davis took a very firm line on who should replace Corso and his mascot headgear game picks: no one.
“I think I’m going to have to tackle anybody that tries to do a headgear pick, other than Lee Corso,” Davis said in comments to CNN.
“That, to me, is his signature moment and it should stay with him, in my judgment. And I will fight very hard not to be overruled or vetoed on that. Because many people tell me that it’s something that they look forward to every week. And I think that’s his and his alone.”
Corso proved successful in those predictions, going 286-144 all time during his College GameDay run for a .665 win percentage over his 430 game picks.
The last one will come on Aug. 30, the true end of an era in college football.
“He’s gonna be on one more show with us, which we all look forward to. Just a great guy, and great for the game of college football,” Saban said.
“Has been great for a lot of fans for a lot of years. I think the tradition of him putting the mascot helmet on at the end of every show is something that everybody looks forward to.”
--