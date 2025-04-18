Rece Davis on future of headgear picks as Lee Corso set to retire
Lee Corso is walking away from College GameDay, marking the end of an era in college football as the game’s most legendary analyst and figurehead walks into the sunset.
Where does that leave Corso’s famous “headgear pick”? As far as GameDay host Rece Davis is concerned, Corso and the headgear selections are one in the same.
“I think I’m going to have to tackle anybody that tries to do a headgear pick, other than Lee Corso,” Davis said in comments to CNN.
“That, to me, is his signature moment and it should stay with him, in my judgment. And I will fight very hard not to be overruled or vetoed on that. Because many people tell me that it’s something that they look forward to every week. And I think that’s his and his alone.”
Corso proved successful in those predictions, going 286-144 all time during his College GameDay run for a .665 win percentage over his 430 game picks.
Ohio State leads the way with 45 of Corso’s predictions, followed by Alabama (38) and LSU (25), with Florida (22) and Oregon (21) rounding out his top five most picked winners.
His very first headgear pick was in favor of the Buckeyes, which Corso correctly predicted would defeat Penn State in 1996.
Corso’s 400th headgear pick came when the analyst successfully projected Colorado would defeat rival Colorado State.
His last will come on Aug. 30 of this year. But will it be College GameDay’s last? It better be, as far as Rece Davis is concerned.
