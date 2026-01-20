Nick Saban makes heartwarming gesture to Lee Corso before CFP national championship

Former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban knows a thing or two about what it takes to win a championship.

During his 28-year career as a head coach, Saban won six titles with the Crimson Tide, and also won one as the head coach of the LSU Tigers. So, as someone who recognizes what it takes to be the last team standing, many were interested to see who Saban would pick to win Monday night's winner between Indiana and Miami.

The two teams are set to face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday evening, with top-seed Indiana looking for its first title in program history, and Miami seeking its first since 2001.

Despite the Hoosiers being the favorite, Saban picked the Hurricanes on ESPN's "College GameDay," while also honoring former analyst Lee Corso. While Saban didn't don the headgear of the Hurricanes' mascot like Corso did 431 times during his time on the show, he did sport a Miami hat.

Nick Saban does his best Lee Corso headgear pick 😂 pic.twitter.com/epjiDGaKaH — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 20, 2026

"I am going with the Canes, man," Saban said after putting the hat on.

Corso had been on "College GameDay" for every season dating back to the show's start in 1987.

Corso, 90, announced he'd step away from the show prior to the season, with the Week 1 meeting between the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes being his final appearance. There was some hope and speculation that Corso, who resides in Florida, would make an appearance for the championship game, but it was reported earlier Monday that he'd watch from home.

ESPN personality Nick Saban during 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Corso was the head coach at Indiana from 1973-81, and likely would have loved to slap the headgear of the Hoosiers' mascot on if he were in attendance. He also more than likely would have hit Saban with his iconic "not so fast, sweetheart" catchphrase.

Saban was joined by former Michigan star Desmond Howard, analyst Rece Davis and Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman in picking Miami.

The only panelist to pick Indiana was former West Virginia punter Pat McAfee.

Monday night's game kicked off at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Hoosiers opening the game as 7.5-point favorites despite the game being played at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

It will feature a battle of two of the best quarterbacks in the country in Georgia transfer Carson Beck, who has credited his move to Miami for helping him find his love for football. On the other side, Indiana will have Heisman winner and projected No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza.

Needless to say, Monday night will be a good one.