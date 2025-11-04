Nick Saban reportedly approached by historic college football program amid rumors
The LSU football program is back in the national spotlight, and not for the reasons it hoped. Following the firing of Brian Kelly, speculation surrounding LSU’s next head coach has reached a fever pitch, fueled by none other than one of its most famous alumni, Shaquille O’Neal. In an interview with Us Weekly, O’Neal revealed that LSU has reportedly reached out to former coach Nick Saban about a potential return to Baton Rouge.
“I heard through the grapevine that they were having conversations with Nick Saban,” O’Neal said. “That’d be awesome if we can bring Nick back.”
Saban’s history with LSU runs deep. He led the Tigers from 2000 through 2004, culminating in a national championship before departing for the Miami Dolphins. After two seasons in the NFL, he returned to college football in 2007 and built a dynasty with the Alabama Crimson Tide before retiring in 2023.
Shaquille O’Neal’s Push for Nick Saban Highlights LSU’s Turbulent Search
O’Neal’s comments come during a chaotic period for LSU athletics. The program dismissed Kelly after a 49-25 loss to Texas A&M that dropped LSU to 5-3. Athletic director Scott Woodward soon resigned amid political pressure from Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, who declared that Woodward would not oversee the hiring process.
On ESPN’s College GameDay, Saban addressed speculation about his name being tied to LSU. “You’ve got all these external factors that are constantly changing,” Saban said. “Some of the traditional jobs, like LSU, that people always looked at as one of the best jobs — have they adapted to all these things like they need to?”
O’Neal, meanwhile, expressed faith in LSU’s eventual decision. “We’re just gonna sit and see who they choose,” he said. “I know it will definitely be a winner and I know it’ll be somebody that’s in line with our culture.”
Kelly’s tenure ended with a 34-14 record but only one SEC Championship Game appearance. The fallout from his firing has been marked by criticism from former players and staff, who described him as disconnected and unrelatable.
LSU’s last three head coaches before Kelly — Saban, Les Miles, and Ed Orgeron — each won national championships. O’Neal summed up the sentiment in Baton Rouge simply: “Down there in Bayou Land, it’s all about winning.”
The LSU Tigers will face the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.