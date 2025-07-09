Nick Saban not included in SEC Media Days coverage this year?
ESPN has revealed its plan to cover the 2025 SEC Football Media Days event this year, but one very notable name didn’t appear in those plans.
Nick Saban was not included in the network’s press release detailing ESPN’s and the SEC Network’s plan to cover the event in Atlanta later this month.
Saban was a critical piece of the coverage from SEC Media Days last year, his first as a member of the media after retiring from Alabama and prior to his first season as a co-host of ESPN’s College GameDay program.
Up to 13 of the network’s hosts and commentators will be on site in Atlanta to provide coverage of SEC Media Days, including Paul Finebaum, Greg McElroy, Benjamin Watson, Roman Harper, and many others.
They’ll lead the SEC Network’s planned 50 hours of live coverage from the event, including a special edition of SEC Now on July 15 and SEC Startup after the first day of coaches’ press conferences.
Peter Burns and Chris Doering will present SEC This Morning from Atlanta, and Finebaum will host his usual daily afternoon program with additional commentary from SEC coaches, players, and members of the media.
SEC Media Days gets underway on July 14, starting with the opening remarks from commissioner Greg Sankey.
SEC Media Days schedule
All times Eastern
Monday, July 14
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, 9:05 a.m.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly, 10:25 a.m.
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, 11:45 a.m.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, 1:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea, 3:20 p.m.
Tuesday, July 15
SEC coordinator of football officials John McCaid, 9:05 a.m.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, 10:05 a.m.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, 12:15 p.m.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, 1:30 p.m.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday, July 16
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, 9:05 a.m.
Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby, 10:50 a.m.
Florida head coach Billy Napier, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, 2:45 p.m.
Thursday, July 17
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz, 9:05 a.m.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, 10:50 a.m.
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, 1 p.m.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, 2:45 p.m.
