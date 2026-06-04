Nick Saban Warns College Football Players About Growing Threat Behind the Scenes

The college football landscape is changing faster by the day, and it truly seems that no one in the sport was prepared for the domino effect that would follow from players being paid and the lawlessness of the transfer portal.

While there are plenty of problems that need to be addressed, whether it be the college football calendar, the possible extinction of Olympic sports or former professional athletes playing in college, legendary Alabama coach, Nick Saban fired off a chilling warning to athletes about something that takes place in the dark.

Nick Saban's warning to college football players across the country

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban smiles as he is on set during ESPN’s College GameDay. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although many in the sport are thrilled that college athletes are finally able to profit from the success that they generate for their respective programs, Saban made it clear that not every aspect of the players' earning money is sunshine and rainbows.

When speaking about the agents or reps that some of these players have, Saban expressed they don't always have the athlete's best interest in mind when they make recommendations.

"We have college players paying 20%," Saban said via Outkick's Trey Wallace. "We have agents that encourage players to get into the portal when it's not in their best interest to get into the portal only to try to stimulate more revenue for them, but really for themselves."

Wallace also confirmed that Saban was pushing for every agent to be registered before being able to represent an athlete, as in many cases, the agent is a family friend, relative, or third-party person who doesn't necessarily know what they are doing.

Nick Saban's other notable demand for change

Aside from campaigning for there to be some rules or guidelines for agents, Saban also made it abundantly clear that the athletes need some sort of regulation on how much they can move around.

"Athletes should have real freedom," Saban said via ESPN. "A young person should not be trapped in a bad situation. But unlimited transfer freedom, combined with pay-for-play incentives, has created something very close to unlimited free agency without contracts, without rules, and without stability. That makes it harder to build teams and harder to develop young people."

Whether or not any of these changes will be made or if they will be made anytime soon in general is unknown, but there has been a growing sense of fear from those around the sport about the direction that college football is headed, and these are just a couple of the issues.