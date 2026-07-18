David Pollack Reveals Harsh Reality for College Football Coaches

The college football game is continuing to change, and there doesn't appear to be any signs of going back.

Florida State Is Entering a Pressure-Packed Season

The coaches who adapt quickest to this new era are the ones who are doing the best. The ones who struggled to face the reality that NIL and the transfer portal aren't going anywhere are the programs that are struggling the most.

The Florida State Seminoles seem to be one of those types of programs. Early on, it looked like they fully embraced this new era. Their double-digit-win seasons in 2022 and 2023 were largely built on the transfer portal. While they have continued to put out top-10 transfer portal classes, the same impact hasn't been felt.

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks off the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Pollack Believes Coaches Must Adapt

College football analyst David Pollack talked about the Seminoles on "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack." He compared them to their arch-rival, the Miami Hurricanes. In a season where there is a ton of pressure on Florida State and head coach Mike Norvell, they didn't do whatever it takes to land a star quarterback in the portal. Miami did.

The Hurricanes landed former Duke Blue Devil Darian Mensah, who was one of the most prolific passers last season, whereas Florida State landed Ashton Daniels, who split time with Jackson Arnold at Auburn last season.

Pollack stated that the harsh reality for coaches is that if they don't adapt, they will get passed over.

"Everybody is adjusting to what this new world is, and everyone does it differently," Pollack said. "But what did coach (Mike) Norvell just tell you? We've got to change. Like, we have to change. We have to adapt. We have to grow. We all learned this on the fly, and the ones that learned the fastest, obviously, are the best."

Coaches Could Be Left Behind

Adjusting to something new is always difficult. Some coaches are stuck in their ways and in what has worked for decades. Other coaches think the NIL and transfer portal era is just a phase that will go away quickly. The issue is that there are no signs that this era is going anywhere, so you'd better hop on the train or you'll get left behind.

For the Seminoles, their recent success showed what is possible when the Seminoles maximize the transfer portal, but the landscape continues to evolve. If Norvell and his staff can once again identify the right talent and adapt to the sport's changing demands, the program has the resources to return to ACC contention.

If not, the Seminoles risk falling behind while rivals such as Miami continue to capitalize on the new era of college football.