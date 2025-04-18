Nico Iamaleava speaks: Star QB denies CFP game holdout accusations
Nico Iamaleava has spoken out for the first time since his bombshell exit from Tennessee, denying claims that he planned to sit out the Vols’ playoff game for more money.
The quarterback defended himself against reports that he threatened to boycott Tennessee’s first-round College Football Playoff game against Ohio State.
“Damn, I tried to sit out and throw the playoff game, too?” Iamaleava said in an Instagram story. “These boys just make me laugh man ain’t no way.”
Iamaleava then posted a picture of himself and Vols quarterback Navy Shuler before that matchup in Columbus, and joked that the two were talking about how to throw the game.
Those comments are clearly a reaction to reports that emerged claiming Iamaleava wanted to sit out the CFP game in an effort to convince the program to give him a new NIL arrangement.
Reports emerged that Iamaleava was seeking a raise from the NIL pact he had with Tennessee worth a reputed $2.4 million, and after sitting out the team’s last practice, ultimately departed the program and entered the transfer portal.
People close to the Iamaleava family’s decision-making process have disputed those claims, instead saying the quarterback had reservations about the offensive system and the quality of the Vols’ linemen and receivers.
Iamaleava was said to be receiving as much as $2.4 million per year under the terms of his former NIL pact with the Vols, but insiders claimed he was seeking almost twice that much in a new deal.
But shortly after the quarterback finally left Tennessee, it was reported the schools that were interested in him were hoping he would come down considerably on his financial demands.
Iamaleava was a major recruiting gain for Tennessee, signing with the program as a five-star prospect, playing 18 games and starting 14 contests for the Volunteers.
In his career, the quarterback has 2,930 passing yards with 21 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, rushing for 435 additional yards and 6 more touchdowns.
Last season as the full-time starter, Iamaleava passed for 2,616 yards with 19 touchdowns and 5 picks, leading the Vols to a 10-3 record and its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.
And whether it’s money or concerns about the system and the players around him, or both, Iamaleava will be suiting up for another team when the 2025 football season kicks off.
