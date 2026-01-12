SEC program predicted to have college football’s ‘first $40 million roster’

As the 2025 college football season comes to a close, programs across the country are in an all-out arms race to prepare to make title runs for next season.

While just about every program in college football is spending money on its roster, there are only a select few programs that are able to outspend anyone in their path. One of those programs is the Texas Longhorns, who, according to On3's Rusty Mansell, are set to spend an unheard-of amount for next season.

Mansell, who runs On3's DawgsHQ, revealed in a social media post on X that just one season after starting the year as the No. 1 team in college football and finishing with a 10-4 record, the Longhorns are expected to field a roster worth $40 million.

"Texas will have the first 40 million dollar roster, no doubt in my mind they are close to that in real salary," wrote Mansell. "This is an ALL IN season for Sark, literally."

The Longhorns have made notable transfer portal additions, such as the No. 1 wide receiver in Cam Coleman, No. 3 running back Hollywood Smothers and No. 1 linebacker Rasheem Biles. In addition to the top transfers joining the fold, the Longhorns also brought in the No. 10 recruiting class, which features three five-star recruits.

The roster, which is centered on former No. 1 overall recruit and nephew of NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch Manning, is built to contend for a title. As Mansell alluded to, the Longhorns are fully equipped to contend for a championship, which means anything short of that would be a disappointment.

While Texas is reportedly set to become the first $40 million roster in college football, it isn't the only program in college football spending the big bucks. It's worth noting that there is a revenue-sharing cap of $20.5 million, but there isn't necessarily a way to enforce it yet.

Other major NIL spenders in the college football transfer portal

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian observes the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Thanks to the financial backing of a former player-turned-oil tycoon in Cody Campbell, the Red Raiders assembled a roster that led to their first-ever Big 12 Championship in program history. They were also able to make the program's first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. In a report by ESPN, it was revealed that Texas Tech spent $7 million alone on the defensive line, which led by David Bailey's 14.5 sacks, was one of the most feared in the country.

The Red Raiders lost in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff to Oregon in a lopsided 23-0 loss, prompting many to say the Red Raiders need to spend big at quarterback to take the next step. Well, they did just that. Headlining their transfer class, which On3 ranks as its No. 2 portal class, is Cincinnati quarterback transfer, Brendan Sorsby, who reportedly cost them $5 million.

On3 reported that they spent around $28 million for this past season, and it appears they will spend as much, if not more, in 2026.

Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes spent a reported $20 million to win their 2024 title, and while they aren't going crazy this transfer portal cycle, they very well could be spending most of their money on roster retention and high school recruits. The Buckeyes have brought in just six transfers, but they did land the No. 1 wide receiver recruit in Chris Henry Jr.

According to Rivals, Ohio State's 28-man recruiting class has an average NIL Valuation of $136,000. In addition to the costly new faces, they likely also had to restructure deals for notable players such as quarterback Julian Sayin and star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Oregon Ducks

Since players were allowed to profit from their NIL, the Oregon Ducks have been among the biggest players in this category. The program's connection with Nike co-founder Phil Knight has certainly not gone unnoticed by top recruits, as Rivals reported that their No. 3 recruiting class, which features five five-star recruits, has the highest average NIL at $236,000.

If the Ducks haven't hit that $40 million threshold yet, they will soon. Front Office Sports reported that their 2024 roster cost $23 million, while former Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy revealed that their 2025 roster cost $40 million before the Ducks beat his Cowboys 69-3.

Other Notable Big-Spending Programs:

Notre Dame

USC

Texas A&M

