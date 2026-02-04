$5.1 Million OT labeled 'overrated' after decision to commit to Big 12 program

With National Signing Day taking place on Wednesday, fans of college football are reminded just how much the sport has changed over the past few years.

What used to be a spectacle of players picking hats off a table to announce where they'd play their college football has since become just another day. The majority of the top recruits signed during the early signing period and are already enrolled in classes at their college, making the former iconic day rather pedestrian.

While most of the top recruits in 2026 have already signed, On3's Pete Nakos was able to acquire some interesting intel from sources around the sport on some of the top players. When it comes to five-star Texas Tech offensive tackle signee Felix Ojo, one SEC general manager revealed he wasn't the biggest fan of his abilities. When asked if any players were overpaid, the general manager revealed he felt Ojo was overrated.

"Felix Ojo,” said the SEC general manager. “Texas Tech paid for measurables over tape. Every year, we get hit on high-ranked guys who aren’t good. If Jackson Cantwell actually got $5 million over three years, that’s a big risk.”

Ranked as the No. 29 player in the country and No. 4 offensive tackle in Rivals' industry rankings, the Red Raiders signed Ojo to a fully guaranteed deal worth $5.1 million. Now the general manager of this program clearly isn't high on Ojo, who struggled at the Navy All-American bowl in one-on-one drills and went viral a couple times because of it.

With that being said, Texas Tech has been overpaying for just about every recruit and transfer they have brought in over the past couple of years.

On3 reported last July that the Red Raiders were voted as the second-biggest spenders in college football, because they have to players 30% more than the average program as a result of the fact that they reside in Lubbock, Texas.

“They have to pay 30% more to get the guys because of location,” Nakos wrote.

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire on the sidelines against the Oregon Ducks. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While this ability to just outspend every program may frustrate some, we have seen Texas Tech go from a middle-of-the-pack Big 12 program to a perennial championship contender overnight.

The Red Raiders finished the season 12-2, winning their first-ever Big 12 championship in football, while also securing the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff. They also seem to be due to return to that level of success, as they brought in the No. 19 recruiting class and No. 3 transfer portal class.

As for Ojo, he will have a chance to silence his doubters in 2026, as the expectation is for him to have a key role immediately.