Ohio State's Ryan Day doesn't rule out NFL interest in future
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is the king of college football after winning the national championship, but he hasn’t entirely ruled out a return to the NFL, either.
“I would never want to say, ‘I would never consider it,’ because you don’t know how things can change,” Day told The Steam Room podcast with Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley.
“I was in the NFL for two years and had a great experience there, and it’s a great league. But right now the impact we can make on young people is, to me, more impactful in college.
“That’s why I got into this game is to do that and that’s what I want to do,” he added.
Those two years in the NFL saw Day work as quarterbacks coach under his current offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly, when the latter was head coach of the Eagles in 2015 and 49ers in 2016.
Then, after Kelly was fired from his second NFL franchise in as many years, Day ultimately landed at Ohio State, where he worked his way up to the head coaching position.
And where he led the Buckeyes to their first national championship in a decade.
Taking that first big step in his career as a head coach has Day squaring his sights on making some more history, by becoming the second Ohio State coach to win more than one title.
“Woody Hayes is the last one to win multiple national championships at Ohio State,” Day said.
“That’s something I’ve now set for myself. To be the next head coach to win multiple championships at Ohio State. There’s still a lot more to be done.”
Ohio State is the current betting favorite to win the next championship, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, so that could be something we see in the very near future.
