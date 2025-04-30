Ohio State football fires Joe Lyberger after probe into defensive assistant
Ohio State defensive quality control coach Joe Lyberger has been relieved by the football program two weeks after finishing its spring practice, according to a termination letter obtained by The Columbus Dispatch.
Lyberger held the position with the Buckeyes for the previous four seasons after previously serving on the staff at FCS program Bucknell and has prep school experience in Ohio.
Ohio State placed Lyberger on leave during the team’s College Football Playoff run, just before the Buckeyes faced Oregon in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal game.
The exact nature of the complaint against Lyberger remains unknown, but the university office that handles complaints of harassment, discrimination, and sexual misconduct had opened an investigation into the coach, according to reports.
“My client and I take any allegation of wrongdoing very seriously,” Sam Shamansky, the attorney representing Lyberger, said in January.
He added: “We respect the process whereby those who are accused have the opportunity to defend themselves, and we look forward to the opportunity.”
Ohio State lists two other defensive quality control coaches, Brent Zdebski and Sam McGrath.
