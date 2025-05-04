Ohio State football recruiting: 4-star WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt pledges to Buckeyes
Four-star Mater Dei (Calif.) wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt has committed to Ohio State in another important recruiting gain at the position for the Buckeyes.
The wideout pledged to Ohio State over finalists Oregon, Texas, Alabama, and USC.
Dixon-Wyatt is considered the No. 12 wide receiver and the No. 86 overall prospect in the 2026 class, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
The wide receiver has 87 receptions for 1,260 yards while scoring 11 touchdowns in three seasons at Mater Dei while playing in 29 games, according to MaxPreps.
His best season came in 2024, when he caught 50 passes for 693 yards and scored 5 touchdowns while averaging 13.9 yards per reception.
Rivals ranks Dixon-Wyatt as the No. 5 wide receiver in the country and the No. 9 player in the state of California, the highest rankings the player has received to date.
Dixon-Wyatt is rated as the No. 6 wide receiver and No. 10 prospect from California, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
The wide receiver, a teammate of fellow Ohio State pledge Chris Henry, Jr., is the 12th commitment to pick the Buckeyes in the cycle and the fourth player at his position.
Henry remains Ohio State’s highest-ranked 2026 football recruit, named the No. 3 wide receiver and No. 20 overall prospect, according to the national recruiting rankings.
Offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline was once again instrumental in Dixon-Wyatt’s recruitment, adding another important recruiting gain to his portfolio of dominant wideout commitments.
Oregon and USC made a late push to sign the wide receiver, but the player elected to sign with Hartline and the Buckeyes’ recent run of developing prospects at the position.
“If you want to be an elite receiver, you go to Ohio State,” the player said.
--