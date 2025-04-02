Would Ohio State consider a joint spring practice and game? Ryan Day reveals
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day doesn’t mind if other teams have joint spring practices, but don’t expect the Buckeyes to be getting involved any time soon.
Day said he supported the idea of schools practicing and playing against each other in the spring, but that there are too many worries as far as his team is concerned.
“I think if teams, you know, want to do that, I think the rules committee should take a look at that and allow folks to do that, if that’s what they want to do,” Day told reporters.
“For us, I’d be concerned about health, because when you practice, there’s certain rules of engagement that have to happen. And one of the things we really have to teach our players is how to practice.
“And 7-on-7 teamwork, if we’re not tackling people at the ground, what is the tempo? And you start talking about thud and different things, and we don’t take shots.
“When receivers are in the air, you know, we don’t take their legs out and do those types of things. I’d be very, very concerned with practicing against another team when the rules of engagement aren’t clear, or you’re not going against one of your teammates you’re trying to take care of.”
Colorado and Syracuse filed an appeal with the NCAA to host a joint spring practice and exhibition game, but were turned down by college football’s main governing body.
“I think we all understand what that could be like,” Day said.
“But you know, when you’re playing a now-16 game season, we feel like we need to do a little bit better job of making sure, especially with a 105-man roster... health is one of the most important things we head to the preseason.
“So for me right now, it’s not something that I would consider, but for those who want to do it, you know, I think they should be able to.”
For now, Ohio State will play its own spring football game on April 12, with only the Buckeyes on the field now and for the foreseeable future.
-