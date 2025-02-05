Ohio State to hire Virginia Tech OC Tyler Bowen as offensive line coach: report
Ohio State is expected to hire Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen as the program’s next offensive line coach, according to multiple reports.
FootballScoop first reported the news.
Bowen has been with the Virginia Tech program since the 2022 season and has experience coaching offense at the collegiate and NFL levels.
A native of Georgia and graduate of the University of Maryland, Bowen has assistant coaching experience at five collegiate programs and one stretch in the NFL, where he served as the tight ends coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 season.
Bowen had three stints at Penn State, first as a graduate assistant in 2014, then as tight ends coach and offensive recruiting coordinator from 2018 to 2019 and then as the interim offensive coordinator during the 2019 season.
He then served as co-offensive coordinator, offensive recruiting coordinator, and tight ends coach at Penn State during the 2020 season.
Bowen landed at Virginia Tech in 2022 following his year in the NFL, initially working as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.
In 2023, he also took on the quarterback coaching position with the Hokies.
Bowen’s addition should fill one of several assistant coaching vacancies left by a few notable departures from Ohio State following its national championship season in 2024.
Justin Frye formerly held the offensive line coach position with the Buckeyes, but he left the program to take the same position with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.
Ohio State also lost offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to the Las Vegas Raiders and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to the same position at Penn State.
Now it seems at least one piece of Ryan Day’s puzzle has been put into place.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams