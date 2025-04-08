Ex-Ohio State QB recalls shirtless Vols players in CFP game: 'What the f--k are these clowns doing?'
Ohio State hosting Tennessee was supposed to be one of the best games in the College Football Playoff, but it turned out to be a walkover as the Buckeyes trounced the Vols by 25 points.
Will Howard, who quarterbacked Ohio State in that victory, had a sense of how the game would go after seeing Tennessee’s players run onto the field without their shirts on for their pre-game workouts, despite the temperature being in the 20s.
“It was a cold night in Columbus, and you see these guys come roaring out of here, from the SEC, the Tennessee Vols without their shirts,” Jon Gruden told Howard on his QB Class program.
“It seemed like they were trying to intimidate you guys,” he added.
“Oh yeah, the funny thing is they came out with their shirts off and they ran over to the opposite end zone and immediately put them back on,” Howard joked.
“I was like, ‘What the f-ck are these clowns doing?’ At that moment, I knew we had them.”
Ohio State did indeed have Tennessee, dominating its SEC counterparts from the beginning, scoring three touchdowns on its first three offensive possessions for a 21-0 first quarter lead.
Howard was pivotal in that effort, passing for 311 yards and 2 touchdowns while completing 24 of his 29 pass attempts, the first leg of what became Ohio State’s run towards a national title.
Now, the Buckeyes’ quarterback is hoping to leverage that success into an NFL Draft selection.
-