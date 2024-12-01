Big Ten pounds Ohio State, Michigan for $100K each for post-game fight
The massive fight that broke out between Ohio State and Michigan players after Saturday’s game will force both schools to open up their pocketbooks as the Big Ten imposes heavy fines against them.
Ohio State and Michigan will both be forced to pay fines of $100,000 each for a violation of the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy, the conference announced.
The schools will accept the fines.
Moments after Michigan stunned heavily-favored Ohio State in a 13-10 victory, several Wolverines players attempted to plant their M flag at the 50-yard line.
But that move inspired several Ohio State players to physically confront them, resulting in a huge melee on the field as Buckeyes star Jack Sawyer took the flag and tried to rip it in half.
The skirmish aroused police intervention, and several officers used pepper spray to break up the fight, resulting in some minor injuries to bystanders.
“Following the game, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in breaking up an on-field altercation,” the Ohio State University Police Department said.
“During the scuffle, multiple officers representing Ohio and Michigan deployed pepper spray. OSUPD is the lead agency for games and will continue to investigate.”
After the game, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day appeared to offer an initial defense of his player’s actions, citing what he felt was Michigan’s provocation.
“I don’t know all the details of it,” Day said when asked about his players’ conduct.
“But I know that these guys are looking to put a flag on our field and our guys weren’t going to let that happen.”
Day added: “I’ll find out exactly what happened, but this is our field and certainly we’re embarrassed at the fact we lost the game, but there’s some prideful guys on our team that weren’t just going to let that happen.”
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams