Ohio State, Michigan players get in massive fight after UM upsets Buckeyes
A major scuffle broke out at the end of the Michigan vs. Ohio State game when Wolverines players tried to plant their M flag at midfield after upsetting the No. 2 ranked Buckeyes.
Both teams came together around the 50 yard line with pushing and shoving from both sides, after which Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer stole the Michigan flag and tried to rip it.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day observed the clash as he was walking off the field, and didn't appear happy with how his players conducted themselves.
Several reporters present at the game and walking on the field afterwards noted that police appeared to be using pepper spray to disperse the angry players.
And it appeared that some Michigan players were affected by that tactic.
After the field was cleared somewhat, Michigan running back Kalel Mullings expressed disappointment at how the game ended.
Ohio State came into Saturday's game as 19.5 point favorites against Michigan, but the Wolverines' shocking victory not only keeps the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten Championship Game, but could imperil their College Football Playoff hopes, as well.
