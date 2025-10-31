Ohio State QB Julian Sayin names his top four NFL quarterbacks
Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin is recognized for his precision, poise, and maturity that surpass his years. The budding Heisman Trophy candidate has been one of the most efficient passers in college football this season, orchestrating the Buckeyes’ offense with veteran-like control. Yet, when Sayin appeared on the Downs 2 Business podcast this week, hosted by Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs and Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs, the conversation turned from college dominance to NFL admiration.
During the episode, Sayin was asked to name his top four quarterbacks in the NFL. Without hesitation, he listed Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen, Detroit Lions signal-caller Jared Goff, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, and Los Angeles Rams veteran Matthew Stafford. It was an intriguing mix, blending youth, consistency, and experience across his choices.
Sayin’s response reflected more than fandom. It offered a window into how the young passer sees the position through the lens of rhythm, timing, and toughness.
Julian Sayin Explains His NFL Quarterback Favorites
When Josh Downs posed the question, Sayin immediately started with Allen. “You gotta go Josh Allen,” he said. “You know, there's a lot of guys playing really good ball. I like Jared Goff a lot. Daniel Jones playing really well.” Downs jumped in to add, “I was about to say, gotta throw DJ in there. DJ going crazy. We got a good team.”
Sayin then rounded out his list with a veteran touch, adding, “For the fourth, he's probably not top four in the league this year, but I always love watching Matthew Stafford. Yeah. He's just a talented guy and he's been the same guy for like 15 years.”
That answer fit Sayin’s football personality perfectly — pragmatic, detailed, and loyal to quarterbacks who value craft over flash. His appreciation for Stafford’s consistency mirrors how he approaches the position at Ohio State. Every dropback, every throw, every adjustment feels deliberate, as if he’s studied those same traits from the pros he admires.
Off the field, Sayin’s football IQ and composure have made him one of the most respected young players in the country. On the field, he’s thrown for more than 2,100 yards with just three interceptions through seven games, helping the Buckeyes remain unbeaten. His ability to read defenses and stay calm under pressure makes his admiration for quarterbacks like Allen, Goff, Jones, and Stafford even more understandable.
The Ohio State Buckeyes will host Penn State on Saturday at noon. ET on Fox.