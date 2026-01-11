Is Josh Allen Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Jaguars)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen played just one snap in Week 18 against the New York Jets, as he's been dealing with a foot injury and the Bills had already clinched a playoff spot.
However, the star quarterback should be a full go in the wild card round against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Allen is not listed on Buffalo's final injury report despite issues with his foot during the second half of the season.
Despite that, the odds for this game have shifted in favor of the Jaguars. Early in the week, the Bills opened as road favorites in this matchup, although only by 1.5 points. Now, Buffalo is a 1.5-point road underdog in the latest odds at DraftKings.
It appears that the Jaguars are getting some respect from the betting market for their late-season surge, as they won eight games in a row to win the AFC South. Even with Allen set to play, Jacksonville is viewed as a slightly better team at home in this matchup.
The Jaguars were 7-1 straight up in true home games this season (they lost a "home" game in London), and there is an interesting trend with Allen that our own Iain MacMillan pointed out earlier this week.
MacMillan shared the against the spread records of each playoff quarterback in their respective postseason careers, and Allen is far from the best:
Josh Allen is arguably the most surprising name on this list. He has led the Bills to multiple AFC Championships, but he hasn't led them to many covers, going just 5-8 against the spread in his 13 postseason starts.
This season, Allen completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 3,668 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 picks while adding 112 carries for 579 yards and 12 scores on the ground.
He'll look to lead the Bills to an upset win on Sunday afternoon.
