Arvell Reese 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Arvell Reese is an absolute monster on the football field. He has played both off ball linebacker and edge rusher throughout his career. Reese is big, very fast and has the power to throw around 300 pound plus offensive lineman.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are loaded with NFL prospects on both sides of the ball. Arvell Reese stands out, full stop. He is on a defense with multiple potential first round selections, even amongst them, he looks different.

Reese reads and reacts at lightning speed from multiple alignments across the defense and will often be triggering downhill against the run significantly faster than his teammates. Lined up on the edge, Reese has the explosion, speed and Bend to beat NFL tackles if he were to convert to a full time edge rusher. He affects the quarterback in multiple ways when he is blitzing or rushing off the edge.

Reese is an enforcer as a tackler. He rarely misses tackles with a 6.7 percent missed tackle rate in 2025. His closing speed in space is special and will catch ball carriers off guard. Reese's closing burst will shock quarterbacks into taking sacks or will catch running backs before they can react coming through rush lanes.

Statistically this year Arvell Reese has 8 sacks, 56 tackles and 31 stops which equate to negative plays for the offense while operating multiple roles in Ohio State's defense.

Measurables

6'4 243lbs, hybrid linebacker, Junior

6'4 243lbs, hybrid linebacker, Junior Awards: 2025 consensus All-American, first team all Big Ten, Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year (Big Ten linebacker of the year)

What Arvell Reese does well

Shockingly fast reaction time allows him to beat blockers to their spot and disrupt plays before they can develop

True sideline to sideline coverage with his speed and closing burst

Impacts the game from multiple angles by closing lanes and making sure tackles.

Where Arvell Reese can improve

Looks comfortable in coverage but with less time on task and experience, he doesn't always display a feel for developing routes behind him

Will often bite and react to play action with his aggressive downhill style

Will at times try to take on offensive lineman as opposed to slipping blocks, needs to improve to impact the ball carrier more often and reduce wear and tear

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: A+

Position rank: #1 linebacker

Expected draft round: Early first, top 5

Summary

Arvell Reese is a difference making defender. He will draws comparisons to Micah Parsons simply due to the hybrid nature of their play. Every team and defensive coordinator will see Reese's role at the next level differently.

As a young hybrid defender, Reese still has a lot to learn if he is expected to make plays in coverage but his athleticism and fast processing ability should lend itself well to his development. He is a rare athlete and exceptional football player who should make an immediate impact.



