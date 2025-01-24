Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins declares for NFL Draft
Ohio State star running back Quinshon Judkins is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft after leading the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff national championship, he told ESPN.
Judkins is one of the top running back prospects in the 2025 draft class after eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark in each of his three seasons playing college football.
The tailback totaled 100 yards rushing and scored twice on the ground while catching 2 passes and another touchdown in the CFP national title victory over Notre Dame.
Judkins emerged during his freshman season at Ole Miss in 2022, rushing for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns that year after joining the Rebels as a three-star prospect from Alabama.
After two productive seasons with Ole Miss, he elected to enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal and his commitment to Ohio State was a major development for the program.
Judkins helped bolster a Buckeyes backfield already manned by TreVeyon Henderson, who turned down the draft last year to return to school.
Both players ran for over 1,000 yards during the Buckeyes’ national championship run.
His departure, combined with Henderson exhausting his NCAA eligibility, means that Ohio State will start 2025 with a completely new backfield in its national title defense.
Judkins is the No. 68 overall player and the No. 6 tailback on the 2025 NFL Draft Big Board, according to Tankathon.
