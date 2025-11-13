Ohio State's Julian Sayin overtaken by Big Ten QB in updated Heisman odds
The race for the Heisman Trophy, like the race for the Big Ten, seems to be slipping into what is essentially a two-way race. Ohio State's Julian Sayin had recently been a slight favorite for the award, but he's been slightly bypassed by Indiana's Fernando Mendoza in recent odds. Just as Indiana and Ohio State seem likely to take a battle for the Big Ten race to the league title game, Mendoza and Sayin seem to be on a collision course atop the Heisman Trophy race.
A new Heisman favorite
Mendoza's Heisman Moment?
Sayin had held a slim lead, but over the week, Mendoza's impressive final drive against Penn State seems to have placed him from and center in the Heisman conversation. Trailing 24-20 with 1:51 to play, Mendoza took the Hoosiers 80 yards in 10 plays. He completed five passes covering 87 yards on the drive, connecting with Omar Cooper Jr. on an acrobatic grab that gave the Hoosiers the winning margin.
FOX broadcaster Gus Johnson (while he ran out of voice) proclaimed Mendoza the Heisman front-runner after the play. The presence of a memorable Heisman-type moment certainly seems to have given a boost to Mendonza's candidacy.
On the year, the IU passer has completed over 71% of his passes for 2,342 yards and 26 touchdowns against five interceptions. He has added 240 yards and five more scores on the ground. Mendoza has connected on at least 56% of his passes in each game and has at least 6.2 yards per pass attempt in every game while not throwing multiple interceptions in any game.
Sayin's Resume
Julian Sayin has led Ohio State to a 9-0 start, throwing for 2,491 yards and 24 scores against four interceptions while completing almost 81% of his passing attempts. Ohio State has won every game since Week 1 by at least 18 points, and Sayin's performance in OSU's 14-7 Week 1 win over Texas was not particularly inspiring (13-for-20, 126 yards, 1 TD). That game was probably his best opportunity for a memorable moment to cap his Heisman campaign, but most of those moments on that day were likely reserved for the Ohio State defense.
Other Candidates
While Marcel Reed and Ty Simpson, the only other two candidates with odds better than +2000, remain in the race, both are working uphill to try to gain ground on the Big Ten passers. Reed has led Texas A&M to a 9-0 start, passing for 2,193 yards and 19 scores while rushing for 378 yards and six more touchdowns. Simpson has quietly led Alabama to an 8-1 mark with throwing for 2,461 yards and 21 scores against just a single interception.
