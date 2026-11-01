Ohio State's Stunning Loss Creates New Questions in Big Ten Playoff Race

The Big Ten championship race took an unexpected turn Saturday night, and suddenly, one of college football's most powerful conferences has plenty of questions to answer heading into November.

Ohio State entered its matchup against USC as the No. 2 team in the country. The Buckeyes also had national championship aspirations and an opportunity to strengthen their position in the conference standings.

Instead, the Buckeyes suffered a stunning 30-18 defeat at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, handing Ryan Day's team its second loss of the season and first in Big Ten play.

The result doesn't necessarily eliminate Ohio State from College Football Playoff contention, but it could have significant implications for several other programs fighting for a conference championship and a spot in the 12-team playoff.

USC's Upset Changes the Big Ten Championship Conversation

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Ohio State entered Saturday as one of the favorites to win the Big Ten, but USC had other plans.

The Trojans wasted little time establishing control, scoring on a 69-yard touchdown reception by freshman Trent Mosley on their second offensive play.

USC eventually built a 20-9 halftime advantage before extending its lead in the second half.

Ohio State, playing without injured starting quarterback Julian Sayin, struggled to finish drives despite moving the football effectively at times.

Freshman backup Luke Fahey threw for 260 yards in his first career start, but the Buckeyes couldn't overcome their offensive struggles or the explosive plays allowed by their defense.

The loss dropped Ohio State to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten play, while USC improved to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in conference action.

More importantly, the result opened the door for several teams to strengthen their positions in the conference championship race.

Indiana, UCLA Have Opportunity to Take Control

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With Ohio State suffering its first conference loss, UCLA and Indiana have emerged as two of the biggest beneficiaries.

The Bruins remained undefeated with a 27-0 victory over Nevada, improving to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in Big Ten play.

Indiana also survived a difficult matchup against Minnesota, escaping with a 23-16 overtime victory to improve to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in conference play.

Both programs now find themselves in an excellent position to compete for a Big Ten championship.

However, Ohio State remains very much alive in the conference race with just one Big Ten loss.

That makes the coming weeks particularly important, especially considering the Buckeyes still have several opportunities to strengthen their playoff resume.

For Indiana and UCLA, the challenge becomes maintaining their positions while navigating the final month of the regular season.

Ohio State Faces Critical Matchup With Oregon

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If Ohio State hopes to remain in the national championship conversation, there may be no more important game on its remaining schedule than next Saturday's matchup against Oregon.

The Ducks improved their position with a 34-26 victory over No. 20 Northwestern, setting up a critical showdown with the Buckeyes in Columbus on November 7.

Another Ohio State loss would leave the Buckeyes with three defeats and could seriously damage their chances of earning an at-large playoff berth.

A victory, however, would provide Ohio State with an opportunity to restore confidence and strengthen its resume before the final stretch of the season.

The stakes are significant for Oregon as well.

The Ducks have an opportunity to make a statement against one of the conference's traditional powers while improving their own standing in the Big Ten and national playoff races.

Big Ten Could Face Difficult College Football Playoff Decisions

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The Big Ten entered the season expecting to have several legitimate national championship contenders.

That hasn't changed, but the path to the playoff has become increasingly complicated.

UCLA remains undefeated, Indiana has positioned itself near the top of the conference standings, and Ohio State still possesses the talent to compete with the nation's best.

USC also reentered the conversation with its biggest victory of the Lincoln Riley era, although the Trojans still face a difficult remaining schedule that includes a November 14 trip to Indiana.

With the first College Football Playoff rankings scheduled for Tuesday, the selection committee will soon provide its initial assessment of where these programs stand.

For now, one thing is clear.

Ohio State's loss didn't just shake up the Big Ten championship race. It created an opportunity for several contenders to take control of their playoff futures.

And with November just beginning, the conference race is far from settled.