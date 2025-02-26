Oklahoma tabs Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy as football GM
Oklahoma has hired former Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy to serve as the general manager of its football program, the school announced on Wednesday.
Nagy is a nearly two-decade veteran in scouting positions with the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Redskins, New England Patriots, and Seattle Seahawks.
Since 2018, he served as the executive director of the Senior Bowl, the most important college football all-star game in which draft-eligible players are invited to be scouted by NFL teams.
In his new capacity with the Oklahoma football program, Nagy will take charge of the team’s roster management and talent acquisition strategy, including recruitment and evaluation.
His office will also handle compensation matters as the sport enters the House vs. NCAA era, and will control OU’s transfer portal and NIL programs, as well.
“This is a new era in intercollegiate athletics at one of the great college football programs in the country,” Nagy said in a statement.
“The legacy of excellence that precedes my arrival is a testament to the leadership at OU and the university’s commitment to execute at a championship level.
“I am honored to bring my experience and work ethic to this program and am confident that through collaboration and effort, we can achieve excellent results. I am truly excited to get to Norman and begin our process with Coach Venables and his great staff.”
Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables welcomes Nagy’s arrival.
“The work required to manage a roster, including contract negotiations, player evaluation, strategic planning, recruiting, and retention, required full-time focus and skill sets,” he said.
“Nagy’s high-caliber, extensive experience in scouting, recruiting, and retaining top talent will pay dividends across our roster and ultimately on the field.”
He added: “I look forward to working alongside him and Athletic Director [Joe] Castiglione as we look ahead to great things for OU football.”
-
Read more from College Football HQ
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams