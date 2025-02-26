College Football HQ

Oklahoma tabs Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy as football GM

Oklahoma announced the hiring of Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy as the general manager of its football program.

James Parks

Oklahoma has a new GM for its football program, and it's a big name.
Oklahoma has a new GM for its football program, and it's a big name. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Oklahoma has hired former Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy to serve as the general manager of its football program, the school announced on Wednesday.

Nagy is a nearly two-decade veteran in scouting positions with the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Redskins, New England Patriots, and Seattle Seahawks.

Since 2018, he served as the executive director of the Senior Bowl, the most important college football all-star game in which draft-eligible players are invited to be scouted by NFL teams.

In his new capacity with the Oklahoma football program, Nagy will take charge of the team’s roster management and talent acquisition strategy, including recruitment and evaluation.

His office will also handle compensation matters as the sport enters the House vs. NCAA era, and will control OU’s transfer portal and NIL programs, as well.

“This is a new era in intercollegiate athletics at one of the great college football programs in the country,” Nagy said in a statement.

“The legacy of excellence that precedes my arrival is a testament to the leadership at OU and the university’s commitment to execute at a championship level. 

“I am honored to bring my experience and work ethic to this program and am confident that through collaboration and effort, we can achieve excellent results. I am truly excited to get to Norman and begin our process with Coach Venables and his great staff.”

Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables welcomes Nagy’s arrival.

“The work required to manage a roster, including contract negotiations, player evaluation, strategic planning, recruiting, and retention, required full-time focus and skill sets,” he said.

“Nagy’s high-caliber, extensive experience in scouting, recruiting, and retaining top talent will pay dividends across our roster and ultimately on the field.”

He added: “I look forward to working alongside him and Athletic Director [Joe] Castiglione as we look ahead to great things for OU football.”

-

Read more from College Football HQ

feed

-

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks

Published
James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

Home/News