Kirk Herbstreit settles Oklahoma QB debate going forward
Oklahoma failed to generate much offensive momentum in its SEC debut against Tennessee on Saturday night, and Sooners head coach Brent Venables went as far as to make a change at quarterback during the game, swapping Jackson Arnold for Michael Hawkins, Jr.
Now, coming out of the 25-15 loss and sitting 0-1 in conference play ahead of a difficult SEC schedule, Venables says the Sooners’ quarterback position will be evaluated going forward.
As far as Kirk Herbstreit is concerned, the decision has already been made.
“This kid’s your quarterback,” he said of Hawkins during the last few minutes of the game.
“This is the quarterback right here, No. 9, moving on into next week. He’s done enough in these handful of series in the second half.”
After watching Hawkins make a gain on the ground, Herbstreit added, “This is what it’s all about right here. This kid is fighting for every inch.”
Arnold struggled in the start, going 7 of 16 with 54 yards and an interception and losing two fumbles, each on the play immediately following when OU’s defense had forced a fumble from his counterpart, Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
The former five-star prospect was 1 of 6 throwing for 12 yards on passes for 10-plus yards.
“Just didn’t feel good,” Venables said in reference to the quarterback play and the subsequent change. “There was not enough other evidence that we’ll be just fine.”
Hawkins, a true freshman, played the rest of the way, helping revive the Sooner offense with 22 rushing yards, a team-high on the night, and threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Jovantae Barnes that capped off a 68-yard drive over 10 plays in the fourth quarter.
Now comes a decision from Venables as to whether Hawkins will pick up where he left off next week at Auburn, or if Arnold will get another chance to redeem himself.
“[We] need to evaluate that, find out, figure out who the best guy is to get us to No. 4, our fourth win, and put everything we got into getting ready, dust ourselves off, and get right back in it,” Venables said.
“We got a good enough team to still have a really good year.”
