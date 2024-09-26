Oklahoma vs. Auburn football injury report for Wednesday
Oklahoma listed seven players as out and Auburn named three players who will not participate in Saturday’s game, according to the official SEC football availability report on Wednesday.
Wide receivers Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq, and Jayden Gibson were designated as out by Oklahoma, depriving the offense of three targets in the passing game this weekend.
Defensive backs Gentry Williams and Kendel Dolby were also listed as out, as were offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett and place kicker Tyler Keltner.
The Sooners named two players as doubtful to participate: wide receiver Andrel Anthony and running back Taylor Tatum.
Offensive lineman Jake Taylor is probable for Oklahoma, indicating he will likely be available.
Auburn will go without defensive backs Tyler Scott and Champ Anthony, in addition to tight end Brandon Frazier, all of whom were designated as out by the team.
Two linemen and a specialist were named as questionable by Auburn for Saturday’s game.
Defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes and offensive lineman Izavion Miller and place kicker Alex McPherson were given the designation on the Wednesday report.
How does the SEC football availability report work?
The initial report is released on the Wednesday night prior to an SEC game with daily updates to follow, culminating in a final injury report 90 minutes prior to kickoff of a Saturday game.
Before gameday, players are designated by their school as available, probable, questionable, doubtful, or out for the game.
On gameday itself, players are designated as available, a game-time decision, or out.
- Out: Will not play, 0% chance
- Doubtful: Unlikely to play, 25% chance
- Questionable: Uncertain to play, 50% chance
- Probable: Likely to play, 75% chance
Failure to properly and accurately designate a player on the availability report will subject schools to potential penalties from $25,000 for a first offense to $100,000 for a third and further offense.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams