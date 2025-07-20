Ole Miss responds after Corey Adams killed in shooting
Ole Miss freshman football player Corey Adams died in a fatal shooting near Memphis after the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office identified him and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Adams was 18 years old.
“We are devastated to learn that Corey Adams, a freshman on the team, passed away last night in Cordova, Tennessee,” the Ole Miss football program said in a statement.
“While our program is trying to cope with his tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”
Ole Miss added: “Out of respect for his family, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask the Ole Miss community to keep Corey in our thoughts and respect the privacy of everyone involved.”
The shooting took place after 10 p.m. on Saturday night outside a residence, according to local police.
Officers found a male gunshot wound victim after stopping a car at an intersection. The man, later identified as Adams, received emergency life-saving measures, but was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.
Several shell casings were found at the scene and four other men arrived at Memphis hospitals with gunshot wounds, all in a non-critical condition.
Adams signed with Ole Miss as a three-star football recruit at the defensive end position and a former top 30 overall player from the state of Louisiana.
An alum of Edna Karr High in New Orleans, he enrolled at school early in order to take part in the Rebels’ spring football practice.
An investigation is ongoing, the Shelby County Sheriff said.
