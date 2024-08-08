Did Dan Lanning think of leaving Oregon for Alabama?
When Nick Saban announced his retirement from Alabama, it didn't take long for Oregon coach Dan Lanning to emerge on a short list of potential replacements.
But the Ducks football coach says he didn't even consider the job.
"It was never a part of our thought process," Lanning said on The Paul Finebaum Show.
"I've got so much respect for Coach Saban," he added. "And you're right: the reason I'm talking about this process is because I learned that from him. So unbelievable job that he did there. But there's so much to take care of here at Oregon. That's always been our focus."
Back during the rush to find Saban's replacement, some creative "reporting" even claimed that Lanning was in Tuscaloosa to interview for the Crimson Tide job.
But it turns out, he was actually at home watching a "Jason Bourne" film with his family.
Lanning earned a national reputation as the defensive coordinator at Georgia during its historic 2021 national championship run, and has led Oregon to a 22-5 mark in two seasons.
Now the Ducks head into the Big Ten as contenders for the conference's title this year, and are a heavy favorite to make the expanded College Football Playoff.
