Pat McAfee names the best SEC QB ahead of Week 6
During ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast from Tuscaloosa, host Pat McAfee turned his trademark energy toward the SEC’s quarterback debate. After briefly teasing the crowd that he might pick Vanderbilt’s rising star Diego Pavia as the conference's best quarterback, McAfee shifted his stance and made his choice clear.
“Diego Pavia has flipped an entire institution and city to do its thing. But I’ll tell you what, Des. Just like you said, [I'm picking] Ty Simpson!” McAfee said, drawing cheers from Alabama fans packed around the College GameDay set.
Simpson, Alabama’s breakout starter, has been one of college football’s top early-season stories. The Martin, Tennessee native has elevated the Crimson Tide’s offense under first-year coordinator Ryan Grubb, helping lead Alabama to a 3-1 record and the No. 11 spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll. With a marquee home matchup against No. 17 Vanderbilt looming, Simpson enters Week 6 as both an SEC leader and a Heisman contender.
Ty Simpson’s Rapid Rise To Stardom
Simpson’s steady climb from backup to headline name has defined Alabama’s September. In his first four games, he has completed 88 of 127 passes for 1,138 yards and 11 touchdowns without an interception, while also rushing for two scores. His precision and poise guided the Crimson Tide to a 24-21 upset win at Georgia, where he threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-38 passing.
That performance vaulted Simpson into USA TODAY Sports’ top five college quarterbacks of the week, a list compiled by analyst Paul Myerberg. Myerberg credited Simpson’s composure and accuracy in Alabama’s pivotal road win, writing that he “set the tone for a 24-21 win that essentially salvages the Crimson Tide’s season.”
Since the opening loss to Florida State, Simpson has completed 77 percent of his passes across three straight victories. His 90.1 QBR against Georgia showed both confidence and command, and his play has fueled comparisons to recent Alabama greats like Tua Tagovailoa, Bryce Young, and Mac Jones.
Simpson’s four-game start even mirrors Tagovailoa’s 2018 debut stretch, with similar passing yardage and touchdowns — and the same zero-interception mark.
Draft Buzz And Heisman Momentum Build
Beyond Alabama’s win column, Simpson’s clean statistical resume has made him a fixture in early Heisman discussions. His +650 odds on DraftKings trail only Oregon’s Dante Moore, while his standing on FanDuel and BetMGM also keeps him among the nation’s top three contenders.
NFL draft buzz has begun to follow, too. While most early projections slot Simpson as a sixth-round prospect, evaluators note that his accuracy and decision-making could lift his profile if he maintains this trajectory. Grubb said Simpson is “operating at a really high level” but still has “another step” to reach in refining the balance between aggressiveness and protection of the football.
For now, Simpson is content enjoying his long-awaited opportunity. “Being able to compete all the time and compete every day, it just is a different type of feeling,” Simpson said this week.
The Crimson Tide will look to keep their momentum rolling when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bryant-Denny Stadium 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.