ESPN Announces College GameDay Location for Week 11

For the first time this season, College GameDay will pitch its tent in Pac-12 country.

ESPN has announced its flagship pregame college football program will set up shop near the Smurf Turf as they take in Boise State hosting Oregon State.

Go west, College GameDay

GET READY BOISE, WE'RE COMING TO YOUR CITY‼️



We're heading west for a Pac-12 showdown that could have CFP implications between Oregon State and Boise State 🍿 pic.twitter.com/o9XzuwoKyv — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 8, 2026

Group of Six matchup with postseason implications

This is the moment the Pac-12 has been waiting for, as its best team and most likely College Football Playoff selection faces a real test this Saturday.

Oregon State still looks like the biggest challenge remaining to Boise State, which has remained the non-Power conference preference for the selection committee.

That’s despite the Beavers falling to 5-4 on the season after this past weekend. They still have the firepower to give the Broncos a real scare on the blue turf.

Boise State moved to 8-1 overall after hanging 64 points on Colorado State. That includes a perfect 5-0 record in conference play.

Oregon State is still second in the Pac-12, tied with Texas State, and currently ranks No. 1 in college football in passing offense and 12th in scoring with 38 points per game.

Where has College GameDay been so far?

Host teams in bold

Week 10: Notre Dame def. Miami, 31-24

Week 9: Indiana def. Minnesota, 23-16

Week 8: Utah def. Houston, 21-13

Week 7: BYU def. Notre Dame, 28-24

Week 6: Georgia def. Alabama, 20-17

Week 5: Ohio State def. Iowa, 31-14

Week 4: Texas def. Tennessee, 20-17

Week 3: Ole Miss def. LSU, 32-24

Week 2: Texas def. Ohio State, 24-23

Week 1: LSU def. Clemson, 51-10

Schools with most College GameDay appearances

Ohio State: 71

Alabama: 65

Georgia: 44

Notre Dame: 43

Oklahoma: 43

Florida: 43

Michigan: 42

LSU: 38

Florida State: 36

Oregon: 36

Clemson: 31

Texas: 30

How to watch College GameDay

When: Sat., Nov. 14

Where: Boise State

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network