ESPN analyst Pat McAfee’s College GameDay kicking contest now has a Monday night sibling, as ESPN brings a punt-catching spinoff to Monday Night Countdown that rewards fans with tickets to the network’s first Super Bowl broadcast.

Before Monday night’s Chargers-Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Army veteran Richard Nelson put on a helmet and shoulder pads and hauled in a roughly 50-yard punt that “Stanford Steve” Coughlin fired from a JUGS machine. The catch won him a ticket to Super Bowl LXI.

Who won the Super Catch contests?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nelson stumbled and went to the turf but kept the ball cradled against his chest. McAfee and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce celebrated with him on the field.

“You’re headed to the Super Bowl on ESPN,” McAfee yelled. “Thank you for your service to America.”

It was the second “Super Catch” of the season. McAfee debuted the segment Oct. 26 before Cowboys-Eagles in Philadelphia. Eagles fan Markeita Stoddard passed on using a stand-in and tried to catch a 57-yard punt herself. After several misses, Kelce caught one and flipped it forward to her for the win.

“Markeita, you’re going to the Super Bowl because of Jason Kelce,” McAfee said.

Pat McAfee’s Kicking is Easy blueprint

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Monday contest borrows from GameDay’s most popular segment. Each week McAfee gives a student from the host school a shot at a 33-yard field goal for big money. He paid for the first three seasons himself. Then The Home Depot agreed in 2026 to match his offer each week, which made $1 million the standard prize.

“Usually companies don’t do blank checks,” McAfee said when he announced the change.

The money has kept flowing all fall. Texas freshman Connor Kacena-Merrell won $1.2 million in Week 2, and BYU student Carter Smith collected $3 million while dressed as Spider-Man. ESPN said Nov. 12 that the contest had paid out more than $16 million in prizes and charitable donations since it debuted in 2023. Easton Hudson added to that total Saturday with a $1 million kick in Boise, on the same morning McAfee rode a horse onto the GameDay set.

How often will Super Catch return?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN won’t commit to running the segment every week. A network spokeswoman said fans should expect it “occasionally” on Monday Night Countdown, and it could be back as soon as next week.

The timing fits ESPN’s calendar. The network airs its first Super Bowl on Feb. 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium, with ABC simulcasting, so every Super Catch winner doubles as a live ad for that broadcast.

McAfee joined the Countdown crew in August alongside host Scott Van Pelt, Kelce, Marcus Spears and Jason McCourty. In his reaction to the move, he called himself “the luckiest man on Earth.”

The new role also drew complaints from viewers who felt ESPN was already leaning too heavily on him. Giving an Army veteran a Super Bowl seat on live TV answers that criticism better than another desk debate. It also gives the pregame show the same kind of shareable moment that turned the kicking contest into GameDay’s signature segment.

The next chance for a Super Catch comes before the Bengals visit the Commanders on Monday, Nov. 23, with kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.