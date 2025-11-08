Patrick Mahomes names college football quarterback as possible 'favorite' to watch
When Patrick Mahomes, NFL star, turns into Patrick Mahomes, college football fan, who does he like to watch? Mahomes shared a bit on this front on College GameDay. While he'd doubtlessly drop some praise for his alma mater's current passer, Behren Morton, it was another standout who Mahomes named as a "favorite."
In making his celebrity pick on the various big games of Week 11, Mahomes was faced with a chance to choose on one of the nation's biggest Week 11 battles, No. 9 Oregon at No. 20 Iowa. In making his pick, Mahomes shouted out a top college passer.
Patrick Mahomes's pick
You all said it, it's going to be an ugly football game. Iowa is going to make it ugly. It's going to be a defensive football game. But Dante Moore might be my favorite quarterback to watch in college. So I'm going to take the Ducks to go in there and win an ugly one.- Patrick Mahomes
Oregon/Iowa matchup
Oregon is less than a touchdown favorite on the road at Iowa, so Mahomes's pick, joined by all of the CGD crew except for Kirk Herbstreit, is a popular one. Moore, who sat behind Dillon Gabriel a year ago at Oregon, has emerged as one of the top passers in college football.
Dante Moore's season
Moore has passed for 1,772 yards and 19 touchdowns against four interceptions on the season. He is coming off an unusual quiet game against Wisconsin in which he was pulled from the game after having his nose bloodied in the third quarter of the game. Moore was able to return and should be fine, but he was just 9-for-15 for 86 yards in the game.
Moore also struggled in Oregon's lone loss, a 30-20 defeat to Indiana. He threw for 186 yards, just 5.5 yards per pass attempt, and threw a pair of interceptions in the defeat. But Moore has also had five games with three or more touchdown throws and has been a key to No. 9 Oregon's 7-1 start and likely CFP chances... if the Ducks can survive what Mahomes forecast as "an ugly game" on Saturday.