Travis Kelce Dismissed Questions About Retirement With a Classic Joke
Travis Kelce and the Chiefs came up short against the Broncos to close out the NFL’s triple header on Christmas Day.
While Kansas City was already out of the playoff hunt, emotions were still running high as it was potentially Kelce’s last night suiting up for a game at Arrowhead Stadium, which he has called home for his entire professional career.
Kelce sidestepped questions about his possible retirement in a pregame interview with fellow Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez, saying he was still “searching for answers” and that he would be leaning hard on his older brother Jason for advice on the matter.
Still, it’s been known for some time that the future Hall of Famer was at least considering hanging up his cleats, and the crowd at Arrowhead made their appreciation for his legendary career known from the moment he took the field.
After the game, which Kelce finished with 36 yards on five receptions from third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun, Kelce was again asked about the possibility that it was his final game in front of the home crowd.
Again, Kelce sidestepped giving a direct answer, choosing instead to lean on a classic joke.
“The only time [retirement] ever crossed my mind was when I was driving in the other day and I saw how much the Powerball was, and I was like, ‘Man, if I could just win that, I wouldn’t have to work another day in my life!’” Kelce said, earning laughs.
He then offered a more serious answer.
“Honestly, I’ve just been trying to win football games man. I’ll let that be a decision I make with my family, friends, the Chiefs organization when the time comes.”
Who among us hasn’t seen the Powerball jackpot and dreamed of what their life could become?
For what it’s worth, if the Powerball fantasy had really crossed Kelce’s mind, he might be coming back for another year, as a jackpot winning ticket worth north of $1.8 billion was purchased in Arkansas on Christmas Eve.
If this is the end for Kelce, it would be a somewhat deflating conclusion to one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen. Kelce ranks among the most successful receivers in NFL history, let alone tight ends, and along with Mahomes won three Super Bowl rings while establishing the Chiefs as a dynasty over the past decade.